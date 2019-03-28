×
He was always playing Football Manager – Phil Neville knew Solskjaer would be a coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    28 Mar 2019, 17:58 IST
solskjaer-cropped
New full-time Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville knew the Norwegian had the character to become a head coach, not because of his training, rather his penchant for "always" playing computer game Football Manager.

United confirmed the permanent appointment of Solskjaer on a three-year deal on Thursday, rewarding him for his remarkable impact as caretaker manager.

Solskjaer initially took up that position in December, replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho when United's chances of a top-four finish looked increasingly bleak.

But, having moved United to within two points of fourth-placed Arsenal, Solskjaer is now at the helm in a permanent capacity.

Neville played with him for nine years at United and often took note of Solskjaer's interest in a particular football management game.

When asked whether he felt Solskjaer had the personality to be a manager, Neville told United's website: "Absolutely. I mean, on bus rides and journeys to away games and hotels, he was always playing the computer game Football Manager, that's been widely spoken about.

"I was sat next to him a lot on the bench and he was a student. He understood football. He used to come on in games and get the pace of it straight away.

"He did that because he had great football intelligence. There's the baby face and, yes, he's a fantastic person, but there is also a steeliness about him as well.

"I think I just love what he has done so far and what he has brought. It feels like I'm watching Manchester United – a club and a team that is enjoying itself, going for it and playing with the DNA of our football club.

"I think his press conferences every week are fantastic. He inspires and is carrying and inspiring a set of supporters who need inspiring.

"Alex [Ferguson] used to say to us: 'Aim for the moon', and that is what Ole has brought back to the club."

Omnisport
NEWS
Neville: Man Utd must back Solskjaer in transfer market
Analysing the similarities between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson's managerial style
Playing football the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer way
Neville questions Man Utd delay over Solskjaer appointment
Solskjaer expects Red Devils rap from Neville
Solskjaer: United job what I always wanted
5 ways how Solskjaer convinced Manchester United to give him the full-time job
Pogba: Solskjaer asked us to enjoy football again
Solskjaer eager to bring best out of 'terrific lad' Pogba
Premier League 2018-19: 7 reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must become the full-time manager of Manchester United
