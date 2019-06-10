×
It's no secret – Rose on possibility of Tottenham exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    10 Jun 2019, 01:46 IST
Rose - cropped
Danny Rose may leave Tottenham

Danny Rose says it is "no secret" he could be in line for an exit from Tottenham prior to next season.

Having struggled to nail down a regular starting spot ahead of Ben Davies in 2017-18, Rose reclaimed the left-back berth as his own last term, making 37 appearances across all competitions as Tottenham finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

Rose started for England in their Nations League third-place play-off against Switzerland on Sunday, playing 70 minutes before making way for his former club-mate Kyle Walker.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Tottenham, but reports have emerged linking him with a move away from the club.

And Rose has now revealed that there could be substance to those rumours, suggesting that Tottenham's policy of moving older players on could see him sold.

"If I am, great. If not, great," Rose told reporters when asked if he would be leaving Spurs.

"It's no secret I've been linked with a move in the media. It's the club's policy to move players on when they reach a certain age."

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Everton's Lucas Digne, though the Toffees are likely to be reluctant to sell the former Barcelona left-back.

Premier League 2018-19
