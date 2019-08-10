Javi Martinez to miss Bayern's Pokal opener

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 10 Aug 2019, 20:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez

Bayern Munich will begin their defence of the DFB-Pokal without midfielder Javi Martinez after head coach Niko Kovac confirmed the Spain international is out with a knee injury.

Martinez was missing from Bayern's squad for the 2-0 DFL-Supercup defeat to Borussia Dortmund and has been ruled out of the trip to Energie Cottbus on Monday.

The 30-year-old's last appearance came during Bayern's 6-1 Audi Cup win over Fenerbahce in July and Kovac said he would not make the trip to Cottbus.

"Everyone's available apart from Javi," Kovac told reporters.

"Javi Martinez fell on his knee and was in pain, so we're not taking any risks."

Kovac indicated that close-season signing Lucas Hernandez would not be rushed back into action following his recovery from knee surgery.

"We're taking things slow with Lucas," Kovac, whose side get their Bundesliga campaign underway on Friday when Hertha BSC travel to Allianz Arena, said of the former Atletico Madrid defender.

Niko #Kovac on squad news: "Everyone's available apart from Javi. @LucasHernandez was able to train well. @Javi8martinez fell on his knee and was in pain, so we're not taking any risks. We're taking things slow with Lucas." #FCBayern #FCEFCB pic.twitter.com/BcdXYhHzPi — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 10, 2019

The Bayern coach said his players would take nothing for granted against Cottbus, who were relegated to the fourth tier of German football at the end of 2018-19 season.

Advertisement

"The atmosphere in the team is good, the boys get along - on and off the pitch," said Kovac.

"Cottbus were unfortunately relegated from the third league and we know how difficult it is to play in Cottbus.

"We have two titles to defend and that's what we want to do. You don't achieve anything by sitting back and doing nothing. It's better to get things done sooner rather than later."