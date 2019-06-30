Jesus to use Aguero lessons against Argentina

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero's healthy selfishness helped inspire Gabriel Jesus back to form but the Brazil striker will still "tease" his Manchester City team-mate if the Selecao oust Argentina from the Copa America.

Jesus and host nation Brazil face their fierce rivals in a blockbuster quarter-final in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Tite's side needed penalties to scrape past Paraguay in the last 16, with a rejuvenated Jesus, who made his second start of the tournament, converting the winner.

It was a moment of relief after a tough season at club level that yielded only seven Premier League goals, but three in two games for Brazil in June marked a change in fortunes and the 22-year-old credits Aguero's example for playing a part in his improvement.

"I had a difficult time at City at the beginning of last season, I wasn't well and I didn't play much, but my family and the people who surround me helped me a lot," Jesus said.

"I sought a physical trainer to help me and he is with me today.

"And I tried to shoot more at goal. My average of shots was very low - there where games where I didn't have a shot on goal. That complicated things a little.

"Today I want to shoot more. That has changed a lot, at City and here with the national team. It's one of the main things I've changed.

"I see other attackers like Aguero, he shoots a lot at goal and this makes things easier.

"I have learned a lot from him. But now he is on one side and I'm on another."

As he prepares to face another City team-mate, Nicolas Otamendi, in what could be a head-to-head battle, Jesus knows there is plenty at stake.

"These are two giant teams, two countries with great history in football," the former Palmeiras player said.

"Brazil, since we play at home and are in a better moment, has more pressure to win than Argentina, but it is a classic.

"I didn't make a bet with [Aguero], he defends his team and I defend mine. But when I return [to City], I hope to tease him and Otamendi too."