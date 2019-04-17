×
Manchester United condemn racial abuse of Ashley Young

Omnisport
NEWS
News
113   //    17 Apr 2019, 20:18 IST
Ashley Young - cropped
Manchester United full-back Ashley Young

Manchester United will take "the strongest possible action" against individuals who made racially abusive comments about Ashley Young on social media.

Discriminatory posts targeting the full-back and appearing to be from United fans emerged on Twitter following the Champions League quarter-final loss to Barcelona on Tuesday.

England international Young played the full match as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side slumped to a 3-0 defeat that ended their European campaign.

"Manchester United utterly condemns racist social media comments posted around yesterday's Champions League fixture," a club spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We are working to identify individuals involved and we will take the strongest possible action we can against them.

"There is no place for racism within our game, or in society as a whole, and we are committed to working to make football free from all forms of discrimination."

Anti-discriminatory group Kick It Out issued a Twitter statement calling on the social media platform to be stronger in stamping out the abuse.

A post on the organisation's account read: "Yet another black player, this time Ashley Young, targeted with racist abuse on social media after tonight's Champions League game.

"Again, we're left asking Twitter UK the same question - when will you take serious action to tackle the rampant discrimination on your platform?"

Young, 33, has regularly captained United in Antonio Valencia's continued absence from matchday squads.

The club's next game is against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
