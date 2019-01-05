×
Maradona's daughter dispels health fears

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    05 Jan 2019, 05:20 IST
DiegoMaradona - cropped
Argentina great Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona's daughter has denied speculation the Argentina great was hospitalised in a serious condition.

Fears mounted regarding the health of Maradona on Friday, following reports the 58-year-old was being treated for a stomach bleed in his native Buenos Aires.

However, Dalma Maradona responded to the claims on Twitter – dismissing them in one post as "nonsense" – and offered assurances that her father would be on his way home soon following routine medical checks.

In a reply to Argentinian journalist Angel de Brito claiming the ex-Napoli and Barcelona forward was being kept at Clinica Olivos due to a stomach bleed, Dalma Maradona wrote: "You are saying things that are wrong!

"I do not know who gives you the info but it is serious, when it is something about health, that you say something that is not [true]!"

She added: "To all those who are really worried about my dad, I tell them that it is okay, that Gianni [another of Maradona's daughters] is there with him and that in a while he goes home.

"I would publish the photo they sent me but it is not my style to publish everything."

Earlier on Friday, it was confirmed Maradona would stay on as coach of Mexican second-tier side Dorados.

As reports emerged over his possible health scare, Dorados issued a statement saying his "registration as coach [for the Clausura 2019 season] was made on time" before adding "the club have requested, for medical reasons, that the coach shows up in the near future".

The 1986 World Cup hero has used a walking stick at Dorados games this season due to his struggles with arthritis and there were also concerns over his health when he was pictured being treated by paramedics following Argentina's win over Nigeria in St Petersburg at last year's World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
