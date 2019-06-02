×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi and Ronaldo included in Champions League squad of the season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
325   //    02 Jun 2019, 21:38 IST
messi ronaldo - cropped
Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been included in the Champions League squad of the season despite failing to reach the final.

Ronaldo's Juve only reached the last eight before being knocked out by Ajax, while Barca fell to eventual champions Liverpool despite Messi's dazzling display in the first leg of their semi-final meeting.

Messi's 12 goals in the 2018-19 Champions League saw him claim the competition's top scorer honour.

Following their stunning run to the last four, Ajax have five representatives in the squad - Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, David Neres, Hakim Ziyech and Dusan Tadic - while losing finalists Tottenham contribute Jan Vertonghen, Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko.

Winners Liverpool have three defenders in the squad - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk - along with Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and goalkeeper Alisson. 

The selection, which was made by UEFA's technical observers, also includes Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Among UEFA's technical observers are Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez, England manager Gareth Southgate and former Manchester United boss David Moyes.

Champions League squad of the season in full:

Alisson (Liverpool), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk (both Liverpool), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham); Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), David Neres (Ajax), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax); Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lucas Moura (Tottenham), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: Messi finishes the season as Champions League top scorer, achieves unprecedented three-peat of goalscoring titles
RELATED STORY
No Messi or Ronaldo in Champions League final for first time since 2013
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Team of the Season
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 possible blockbuster finals this season
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi crashes out of the Champions League yet again
RELATED STORY
European Team of the Season 2018-19: Picking the best XI from across the continent
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Andy Robertson reveals the truth behind his infamous shove on Messi in the UEFA Champions League semi final at Anfield
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi will still win the Ballon d'Or after Barcelona's Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the 3 favourites after the Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Messi v Ronaldo Champions League quarter-final would be a waste - Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us