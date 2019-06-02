Messi and Ronaldo included in Champions League squad of the season

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been included in the Champions League squad of the season despite failing to reach the final.

Ronaldo's Juve only reached the last eight before being knocked out by Ajax, while Barca fell to eventual champions Liverpool despite Messi's dazzling display in the first leg of their semi-final meeting.

Messi's 12 goals in the 2018-19 Champions League saw him claim the competition's top scorer honour.

Following their stunning run to the last four, Ajax have five representatives in the squad - Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, David Neres, Hakim Ziyech and Dusan Tadic - while losing finalists Tottenham contribute Jan Vertonghen, Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko.

Winners Liverpool have three defenders in the squad - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk - along with Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and goalkeeper Alisson.

The selection, which was made by UEFA's technical observers, also includes Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Among UEFA's technical observers are Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez, England manager Gareth Southgate and former Manchester United boss David Moyes.

Champions League squad of the season in full:

Alisson (Liverpool), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk (both Liverpool), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham); Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), David Neres (Ajax), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax); Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lucas Moura (Tottenham), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Dusan Tadic (Ajax).