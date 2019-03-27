×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morata scores twice as Spain beats Malta 2-0 in qualifier

Associated Press
NEWS
News
22   //    27 Mar 2019, 03:48 IST
AP Image

TA' QALI, Malta (AP) — Alvaro Morata scored a goal in each half to lead Spain to a comfortable 2-0 win over Malta on Tuesday, its second consecutive victory in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.

Morata opened the scoring with a left-footed shot from inside the area in the 31st minute and added to the lead with a header in the 73rd to leave Spain at the top of Group F with six points from two matches.

La Roja has two points more than Sweden, which drew 3-3 at Norway. Malta, which opened with a 2-1 win over the Faeroe Islands, stayed on three points. Spain beat Norway 2-1 at home to open its qualifying campaign.

"It was important to win so we can try to qualify as quickly as possible," Morata said.

Spain controlled Tuesday's match from the start, keeping Malta from getting near its goal. The Spaniards finished with 80 percent of ball possession at the National Stadium.

Morata scored his first international goal since 2017 after a long pass by central defender Mario Hermoso, who was among the many changes coach Luis Enrique made to Spain's lineup.

Luis Enrique was not with the squad because of personal problems, and assistant coach Robert Moreno was in charge during the game.

"We had extra motivation today," Morata said. "We wanted to win for our coach."

Spain will next play at the Faeroe Islands on June 7, while Malta visits Sweden.

Associated Press
NEWS
Spain edges Norway 2-1 in first Euro 2020 qualifier
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique defends Morata after Norway misses
RELATED STORY
Euro Cup 2020 Qualification: Spain squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique to miss Spain game 'for family reasons'
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique to miss Spain qualifier for personal reasons
RELATED STORY
Spain 2-1 Norway: 3 takeaways from the match
RELATED STORY
Spain will win for you - Ramos' message to absent Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Ramos was kind, not dirty or rough - King
RELATED STORY
Spain, Italy start Euro 2020 qualifying with wins
RELATED STORY
Morata scores 2 to keep Atletico in touch with Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us