Mourinho needs time to fix Manchester United - Veron

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    18 Nov 2018, 22:41 IST
josemourinho - cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho needs time to implement his ideas at Old Trafford if the glory days of Alex Ferguson are to return to Manchester United, according to Juan Sebastian Veron.

During his 26 years at Old Trafford, Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League crowns.

The Scot retired in 2013 and United have only won three trophies since then – the 2015-16 FA Cup and the EFL Cup and Europa League in the following campaign.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho have all been tasked with filling the hole left by Ferguson's departure.

Mourinho has come under fire this season with United languishing eighth place after 12 matches, but former United midfielder Veron believes the Portuguese could still prove to be the right man.

"The departure of Ferguson had a really bad impact on them," Veron said at Soccerex USA.

"They have not been able to find their way yet, having tried some changes already. But they are a big club so hopefully they will find their [football] idea in the future.

"Mourinho is a great manager. For me, he really is. Maybe he could be the right one but after all Ferguson achieved at the club, he is going to need some time in order to implement his [football] idea."

