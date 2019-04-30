×
Our temple, our fortress - Barcelona hit back at Klopp comments

Omnisport
NEWS
News
615   //    30 Apr 2019, 18:08 IST
Camp Nou
Barcelona home stadium Camp Nou

Barcelona appear to have responded to Jurgen Klopp's claim that Camp Nou is not a "temple" by posting a video on social media that celebrates their famous stadium.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg at the home of the LaLiga champions on Wednesday, Klopp stressed the importance of his players not being overawed by Barca's ground, which has the largest capacity of any in Europe.

Klopp took his squad to see the Catalans' Champions League home game against Borussia Monchengladbach in December 2016 and wants his side to remember that it is "just a football stadium".

"It wasn't a top game as such because Barcelona were pretty dominant, but it was important for the team to see that it was just a football stadium and not some sort of temple or something," he told DAZN.

Barca have seemingly responded to the German on Tuesday, though, posting a short video showcasing their stadium on Twitter with the message: "This is Camp Nou. Our home. Our temple. Our fortress."

Klopp concedes his side are the underdogs for the clash with Ernesto Valverde's men but says that is a status they are relishing.

"The good thing about playing against Barcelona is that you are never the favourite," he explained.

"It is quite nice to think about how you approach things as the underdog, maybe do things differently than other teams, although I haven't decided on an exact approach yet.

"It will be a nice challenge and I am really looking forward to it."

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
