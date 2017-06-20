Pepe dodges questions on Ronaldo future

Long-time team-mate Pepe was giving nothing away regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo after being quizzed at the Confederations Cup.

by Omnisport News 20 Jun 2017, 22:30 IST

Portugal and Real Madrid team-mates Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo

Pepe dodged questions on the future of his Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday and insisted the four-time Ballon d'Or winner was merely focused on the Confederations Cup.

Ronaldo's future remains cloudy after reports in Portugal suggested he wanted to leave the Champions League winners after Spanish authorities launched an investigation into his tax affairs.

There have also been suggestions Pepe has been advising his club and international colleague, urging him to leave Madrid for a new challenge, with Paris Saint-Germain and Ronaldo's former club Manchester United thought to be interested.

But the centre-half was playing a predictably straight bat when quizzed on the issue ahead of Portugal's Confederations Cup clash with Russia in Moscow.

He said: "We are professionals and we are just thinking about doing our best in the Confederations Cup, to go as far as possible in this tournament. It's the first time Portugal has played in this tournament so it's a privilege for all of us.

"Cristiano is just one more player who is always motivated."

Ronaldo looking very relaxed in Portugal training! pic.twitter.com/xTUkdjqAcB — Jon Fisher (@fisherjon10) June 20, 2017

Pepe's deal at Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the month and he too has been heavily linked with PSG.

The 34-year-old is adamant, however, that no agreement has been reached with any club at this stage.

"My future is the national team," he said. "I don't have a contract [for next season] at the moment and I have no agreement with any club.

"I'm only focused on the national team and to go as far as possible here."

Portugal drew their opening Group A game 2-2 with Mexico on Sunday and will target a victory against the host nation at Spartak Stadium.

"Russia is a very cohesive team, all their players work a lot, they give their best," Pepe said.

"We are preparing for this game very well, doing our work to win.

"It's going to be difficult but we have players who are very capable and have a strong motivation to bring happiness to all the Portuguese people.

"It's going to be a very complicated game so we have to be alert."