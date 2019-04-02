Pochettino retains faith in 'one of the best' Lloris

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris

Mauricio Pochettino outlined the need for Tottenham to back their players as he offered goalkeeper Hugo Lloris his support after a costly error at Liverpool.

Lloris' latest mistake in an inconsistent season saw the Spurs captain gift Liverpool a 2-1 win at Anfield as he dropped Mohamed Salah's tame header against Toby Alderweireld for a decisive 90th-minute own goal.

But Pochettino, whose side slipped to fourth in the Premier League following Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday, defended the France international on Tuesday and ensured he will continue to be a key man for his side.

"[Lloris] is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world. No doubt," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of Spurs' first game in their new stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

"Always we talk when someone missed in front of the goal the last touch. In that case, it was a little bit unlucky for him and the lack of reaction from our players.

"No doubt Hugo is one of the best and will be in goal [against Palace]. It's a situation that is so painful and we deserved more. We have to be strong and back our players.

"Hugo was so important for us over five years and is one of the most important players for the future of the club."

