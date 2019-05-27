×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid defeat was catalyst for Liverpool's stunning season - Robertson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    27 May 2019, 22:32 IST
anderwrobertson - Cropped
Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson

Andy Robertson says the disappointment of last season's Champions League final defeat has been the catalyst for Liverpool's fine campaign.

The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in May last year but have bounced back in style this term.

They finished second in the Premier League behind Manchester City after amassing a whopping 97 points and have reached a second consecutive Champions League final, where they will face Tottenham on Saturday.

Robertson, who has made 47 appearances across all competitions this season, attributes their memorable campaign to the frustration of the defeat to Madrid - and he is determined to be on the winning side this time around.

"It has all been about how we used the disappointment of getting beat in the final," he told Liverpool's official website.

"Luckily, we used it to our advantage. We used that as motivation. We used it as motivation in pre-season – more so to get all the fitness in our legs, so we were ready and determined to get off to a good start in the season.

"I think teams can go one or two ways if they have that disappointment. It can easily set them back and they can struggle. Luckily, we've not done that.

"Obviously we hope that we don't have that feeling again because I still remember how I felt for days after the final. It wasn't a nice feeling.

Advertisement

"You want to be on the winning side – of course you do. We'll be doing everything to not have that feeling again this year."

Liverpool beat Tottenham in both their Premier League games this season, most recently at Anfield in March, but Robertson does not think those results will have much of a bearing on the outcome at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"I don't think we can take anything from the two Premier League games going into a final," he added.

"A final is a one-off game and you have to deal with the emotions and how big the game is and things like that.

"You also need to try to perform to your best. We know if we don't perform to our best then we've got no chance – and so will they. But if both of us perform to their best then let's see who comes out on top.

"It's going to be a hard game, but I don't think we can concentrate too much on any Premier League game against them because it's a completely different scenario."

Tags:
Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to target Liverpool defender as a replacement for Sergio Ramos
RELATED STORY
€180m superstar wants to join Real Madrid because of Ramos, Madrid believe they can sign Liverpool star for €140m and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want €150 million Barcelona target who likes the Galacticos, Isco to Tottenham is a real possibility and more Premier League transfer news, May 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfers: 5 Realistic Targets Los Blancos could look at in the Summer Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
Mane ready for Madrid move - Romeu
RELATED STORY
3 high-profile clubs whose season could end in disappointment
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make Liverpool star their top summer target
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Can Replace Gareth Bale At Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the Champions League Final 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why 2018 was an amazing year for world football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us