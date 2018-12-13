×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid to face Leganes again in Copa del Rey

Associated Press
NEWS
News
48   //    13 Dec 2018, 22:25 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will face Leganes in the Copa del Rey for the second consecutive season.

The Madrid clubs were drawn as opponents in the tournament's round of 16 on Thursday.

Leganes eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals last year, winning the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. They will play the first leg there this season.

Four-time defending champion Barcelona will face Levante and Atletico Madrid will take on Girona.

Sporting Gijon, the only second-division club still in the tournament, will play Valencia.

The other matchups are Sevilla vs. Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal vs. Espanyol, Getafe vs. Valladolid and Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad.

The first-leg matches of the round of 16 will be played the first week of January.

Video review will be used starting in this round.

Associated Press
NEWS
Real Madrid handed Africa trip in Copa del Rey
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid CF 6-1 UD Melilla: 4 takeaways | Copa del Rey...
RELATED STORY
The Copa del Rey: A tournament of madness and inconvenience
RELATED STORY
Isco and Asensio lead Madrid into Copa del Rey's last 16
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Leganes
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Thoughts on Barcelona Copa del Rey clash against...
RELATED STORY
Do Real Madrid play better without Cristiano Ronaldo and...
RELATED STORY
How Thibaut Courtois made his way to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Players Real Madrid need to sign in January
RELATED STORY
Copa del Rey 2018-19, UD Melilla vs Real Madrid CF: 5...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us