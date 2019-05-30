Robertson dismisses suggestions Liverpool 'deserve' Champions League

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson dismissed suggestions Liverpool deserved to win the Champions League as reward for a fine season.

Jurgen Klopp's men face Tottenham in the decider in Madrid on Saturday having fallen just short in their bid to win the Premier League title.

Despite claiming 97 points, Liverpool finished second to champions Manchester City.

But Robertson said that meant nothing heading into the final against Spurs, who finished fourth in the Premier League.

"I've heard a few people say that, but for me we don't deserve anything yet," the left-back said, via the Daily Express.

"We aren't going into it thinking we deserve it because we've had a good season and got 97 points. Never. That'd be stupid."

Liverpool are in the Champions League final for the second straight campaign, having been beaten by Real Madrid 3-1 last year.

Robertson, 25, is unsure if the experience from Kiev will have any impact at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"We knew what we were up against last season and we know what we're up against this season. Both teams have got big-game experience, which can help," he said.

"But last season I don't think has any bearing on this. It's a different challenge, a different team, different setup.

"Maybe we'll know more when the game kicks off and we can look back and say it made a difference, but right now it doesn't feel that way."