×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Robertson dismisses suggestions Liverpool 'deserve' Champions League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
56   //    30 May 2019, 07:52 IST
Andrew Robertson - cropped
Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson dismissed suggestions Liverpool deserved to win the Champions League as reward for a fine season.

Jurgen Klopp's men face Tottenham in the decider in Madrid on Saturday having fallen just short in their bid to win the Premier League title.

Despite claiming 97 points, Liverpool finished second to champions Manchester City.

But Robertson said that meant nothing heading into the final against Spurs, who finished fourth in the Premier League.

"I've heard a few people say that, but for me we don't deserve anything yet," the left-back said, via the Daily Express.

"We aren't going into it thinking we deserve it because we've had a good season and got 97 points. Never. That'd be stupid."

Liverpool are in the Champions League final for the second straight campaign, having been beaten by Real Madrid 3-1 last year.

Robertson, 25, is unsure if the experience from Kiev will have any impact at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Advertisement

"We knew what we were up against last season and we know what we're up against this season. Both teams have got big-game experience, which can help," he said.

"But last season I don't think has any bearing on this. It's a different challenge, a different team, different setup.

"Maybe we'll know more when the game kicks off and we can look back and say it made a difference, but right now it doesn't feel that way."

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Klopp's Camp Nou debrief 'changed everything' for Liverpool - Robertson
RELATED STORY
Man United must be wary of Liverpool too – Robertson
RELATED STORY
Robertson set for scan following Champions League semi injury
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Why Liverpool are the favorites to win the final
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 factors that could determine the outcome of the Tottenham vs Liverpool final
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Andy Robertson reveals the truth behind his infamous shove on Messi in the UEFA Champions League semi final at Anfield
RELATED STORY
Liverpool did well against Messi – Robertson
RELATED STORY
Liverpool here to stay – Robertson warns Man City
RELATED STORY
Liverpool will miss 'best left-back' Robertson - Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - 3 key battles you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us