Sterling: Goals will count for nothing without silverware for Manchester City

Raheem Sterling celebrates with Bernardo Silva

Raheem Sterling insists his impressive goal tally this season will "not mean anything" if Manchester City fail to win any silverware.

The England international scored twice in the second half to earn City a 3-1 win over Oxford United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The brace at the Kassam Stadium took Sterling to 18 goals for the season in all competitions and he hopes it will count for something at the end of the campaign, with the English champions battling for trophies on four fronts.

"It would not mean anything without silverware and then I'll be happy with my goal tally after that," he told Sky Sports.

"Every competition we're trying to compete in. It's not just the Premier League, which I know that looks out of reach but we're looking to get to finals in this, the FA Cup and even the Champions League."

Sterling converted Angelino's cross to put City back in front after Matty Taylor had cancelled out Joao Cancelo's deflected opener, before netting from close range once picked out by Gabriel Jesus to seal City's place in the last four.

City boss Pep Guardiola handed Sterling the captain's armband and was pleased to see 25-year-old on the scoresheet for a second match running, having also netted in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win at Arsenal.

"It doesn't matter who scores, but I'm happy for him," Guardiola said. "He likes to play and is fit all the time, so good for him."

City have won the EFL Cup in back-to-back seasons and will face Manchester United over two legs for a place in the 2019-20 final.