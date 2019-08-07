×
Still trying to have a dig! - Wright fumes at Koscielny shirt stunt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    07 Aug 2019, 04:34 IST
LaurentKoscielny - cropped
Departed defender Laurent Koscielny

Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims Laurent Koscielny "should be ashamed" after his move to Bordeaux was announced with the Frenchman throwing off a Gunners shirt.

Ex-Arsenal captain Koscielny belatedly sealed a return to Ligue 1 on Tuesday, having refused to travel on the Premier League club's pre-season tour.

The nature of the transfer had already upset many Arsenal fans, and a social media video prompted further outrage on the day of his switch.

A clip, shared by Bordeaux, showed Koscielny taking off his Arsenal shirt to reveal his new club's top underneath.

Wright was among those unimpressed, posting on Twitter: "This hurts. The level of disrespect. You should be ashamed for the way you've left the club after nine years!

"Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig. Hope it's worth it in the long run."

Meanwhile, Koscielny sought to explain his exit to Arsenal fans on his Instagram page.

"As you know, I engaged with Bordeaux," he wrote. "After nine years spent at Arsenal, I took the decision to leave.

"I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which I learned, evolved, grew up. This experience made me the player I am today.

"My decision to leave has been discussed for months with my club, my team-mates, my coach, and it has been a well-thought decision.

"I see this departure like a new turning point in my life as a player but also in in my life as a man and a family man.

"However, I hope you understand, and in any case, I cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal. I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As you know i engaged with @girondins. After 9 years spent at Arsenal, i took the decision to leave. I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which i learned, evolved, grew up. This experience made me the player I am today. My decision to leave has been discussed for months with my club, my teammates, my coach, and it has been a well thought decision. I see this departure like a new turning point in my life as a player but also in in my life as a man and a family man. However I hope you understand, and in any case i cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal. I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join the @girondins. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination. Lolo

A post shared by Laurent Koscielny (@koscielny_official6) on

"But it is time for me to go home, so today my will is to join Bordeaux. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination."

Arsenal are said to be looking to sign a new centre-back in the final two days of the transfer window, having struggled defensively last season even before Koscielny's departure.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
