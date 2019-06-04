The call of home is strong - Sarri drops hint of Juventus move

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 247 // 04 Jun 2019, 17:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri says "the call of home is strong" amid rumours he will step down as Chelsea head coach to take over at Juventus.

The Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge on a three-year deal in July 2018 but has been heavily linked with the vacant post at Serie A champions Juve after Massimiliano Allegri's departure.

Sarri, who claimed his first piece of major silverware when the Blues beat Arsenal in the Europa League final last week, admits the lure of a return to Italy could be too potent to resist.

"For us Italians, the call of home is strong," he told Vanity Fair. "You feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I have begun to feel the weight of distant friends and elderly parents I rarely see.

"At my age I only make professional choices. I won't be able to train for another 20 years. When I return home to Tuscany I feel like a stranger."

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho followed Sarri to Stamford Bridge from Napoli last year and said the club's supporters could consider a move to Juve as a "betrayal".

Maurizio Sarri lifts his first major trophy as a coach #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/FXJPlEC6Zf — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 29, 2019

Sarri, though, has played down suggestions going to Turin would upset them and does not believe their relationship would suffer.

"The Napoli fans know the love I feel for them," he added. "I have chosen to go abroad for the last year and not to go to an Italian team.

Advertisement

"This profession can lead to other paths; the relationship will not change. Loyalty is giving 110 per cent when you are there.

"What does it mean to be faithful? If one day the club sends you away, what are you to do? Stay true to a wife you divorced from?"