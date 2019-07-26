×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde: Barcelona won't be rushed in left-back hunt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
99   //    26 Jul 2019, 17:40 IST
Ernesto Valverde - cropped
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde confirmed a new left-back is on Barcelona's wishlist and said the door would remain open for new arrivals until the transfer window closes.

LaLiga champions Barca want to find support for Jordi Alba and are reportedly moving closer to signing Junior Firpo from Real Betis.

Philipp Max of Augsburg is said to be an alternative, while Bayern Munich star David Alaba figured in rumours as a less realistic option.

Neto, Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann have all joined since the end of the 2018-19 season and Barca's business appears unlikely to end there.

"It is true that we had some problems on the left side [of defence] and it is possible that somebody may arrive," head coach Valverde said.

"But we are open to the market until the last day and we will see what happens."

Valverde faced media in Japan ahead of a pre-season friendly against local outfit Vissel Kobe, home to former Barca players Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper.

Gerard Pique will not be involved after feeling discomfort in his thigh in the wake of the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Advertisement

"Tomorrow is an opportunity," Valverde said of the match. "There are things that must be improved and adapted. We always have to improve. We will leave out Pique, who has a problem, as a precaution."

There is better news on the fitness front back in Spain, where Luis Suarez has started a personalised pre-season programme.

The striker, who was given an extended break following the Copa America, is scheduled to return to full training alongside his Barcelona team-mates on July 31.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Griezmann's 'bad intentions' excite Barcelona boss Valverde
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Barcelona MUST NOT sack Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
Why Ernesto Valverde needs to leave Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: 'We always want to win,' says Ernesto Valverde ahead of Rakuten Cup
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Reports suggest Ernesto Valverde will be relieved of his Barcelona duty
RELATED STORY
Valverde to be patient with returning Barcelona star Dembele
RELATED STORY
Breaking News: Ernesto Valverde to be fired as Barcelona manager today
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should sack Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
Valverde has high expectations for €224m trio De Jong, Griezmann and Neto at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Why Bartomeu keeping Valverde as coach means Barcelona MUST be perfect next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us