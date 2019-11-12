Vardy is his own person - Chilwell not getting involved in England U-turn decision

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 Nov 2019, 23:10 IST SHARE

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy has not discussed with his Leicester City team-mates the possibility of representing England again, team-mate Ben Chilwell has said.

The 32-year-old effectively retired from international duty in August 2018 to focus solely on club football with Leicester.

He leads the Premier League scoring charts with 11 goals this season and England boss Gareth Southgate has left the door open for a return to the international scene.

However, Chilwell, who is part of the Three Lions' squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Montenegro and Kosovo, is unsure if Vardy is interested in a recall.

"Vardy is his own person, as everyone knows," he said at Tuesday's news conference.

"Obviously we have a laugh and joke with him, we say 'you are doing really well, what are your thoughts?'

"He doesn't really go into it with us. Him and Gareth have obviously spoken and come to the decision they have at the moment.

"That's between them and for us to get involved would be silly."

Advertisement

Fellow Leicester player James Maddison has featured in three of Southgate's squads but has yet to make his senior international debut.

Maddison was pictured visiting a casino the day after withdrawing from England's last squad through illness, but Chilwell feels the midfielder is ready for his first cap.

"You look at his club form, Madders is playing very well - he's got a good thing going on with Vardy at the top of the pitch," he said.

"He's very focused now. He's coming away again with England and is very happy to be here and looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play for England."