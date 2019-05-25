×
Villas-Boas not interested in return to 'chaotic' Premier League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    25 May 2019, 00:52 IST
AndreVillasBoas - cropped
Former Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas

Andre Villas-Boas has no interest in returning to the "chaotic" Premier League because he wants to work somewhere with a different philosophy.

Villas-Boas arrived in England with Chelsea in 2011, having built a reputation as a promising coach with Academica and Porto, and went on to manage Tottenham after failing to impress at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese left Spurs in December 2013 and subsequently took charge at Zenit and Shanghai SIPG, although he has been out of work since November 2017.

Villas-Boas, who took to rally driving after parting ways with Shanghai, is not enthused by the idea of another Premier League job.

Discussing his future options, Villas-Boas told Omnisport from the Bilbao International Football Summit: "The Premier League? No.

"I've been and lived the experience of the Premier League and, no doubt, it's the league with more investment right now, with the best players and teams.

"But I really like to be in a league that understands philosophy in a different way and the way of playing football. Everything in England is a little more chaotic.

"So let's see. I look forward, maybe, to some options in France, in Spain, you never know."

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
