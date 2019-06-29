×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wan-Bissaka pays tribute to Hodgson after completing Manchester United move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
197   //    29 Jun 2019, 20:20 IST
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - cropped
New Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka thanked Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson for his "faith and trust" after completing a reported £50million move to Manchester United.

United confirmed the capture of the 21-year-old on Saturday following lengthy negotiations with Palace.

Wan-Bissaka made his Eagles debut against Tottenham in February 2018, making a further six appearances during the final months of that campaign.

Hodgson saw enough to make the England Under-21 international his first choice right-back for the 2018-19 season and he did not disappoint, swiftly establishing himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League.

Following his switch to Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka saluted Hodgson for giving him an opportunity in the senior ranks.

"I would like to thank the youth coaching staff and first-team staff for helping me massively to develop into the player I am today," he wrote on Instagram.

"Most importantly, I would like to thank Roy Hodgson for giving me the opportunity I have always dreamed of, which was to play in the Premier League.

"The faith and trust he had in me led me to have the chance to take my development to a next level."

Advertisement

Palace chairman Steve Parish was quick to praise Wan-Bissaka, telling the club's official website: "He is a really fantastic young man and we have all enjoyed having him as part of the club for the past 10 years.

"He is a shining example of what south London is about and I wish him the very best for the future journey with Manchester United and England."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United news: Club target three more signings after Aaron Wan-Bissaka move.
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Defender rules out summer move to United
RELATED STORY
United make improved offer to star defender, Solskjaer will have to pay £70m for right-back target and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Pressure gets to £50 million Wan-Bissaka as Red Devils prepare to finalize the deal
RELATED STORY
4 players who could follow Daniel James to Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils set to miss out on Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Manchester United afford to sell Paul Pogba?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Red Devils need six more signings after Aaron Wan-Bissaka, says Harry Redknapp
RELATED STORY
3 Championship defenders Manchester United must target this summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us