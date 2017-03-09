'Welcome to the comeback club' - Patriots congratulate Barcelona

The New England Patriots were quick to congratulate Barcelona, welcoming the Spanish giants to the comeback club.

by Opta News 09 Mar 2017, 06:18 IST

Barcelona celebrating their stunning comeback against PSG

The New England Patriots and Barcelona have a lot in common, even more so after Wednesday.

New England boast arguably the greatest ever quarterback and five-time NFL Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, while Barca are able to call upon five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who is regarded as the best footballer in history.

But the two teams stand closer together after Barca completed the greatest comeback in Champions League history, overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain as they claimed a remarkable 6-1 victory to advance to the quarter-finals 6-5 on aggregate.

Barca scored three goals after the 88th minute, including the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Welcome to the comeback club!



Congrats on an unbelievable win, @FCBarcelona! pic.twitter.com/UNnEj4wMeJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 8, 2017

And the Patriots were quick to congratulate Barca, welcoming the Spanish titleholders to the comeback club.

New England trailed by as many as 25 points in the second half as they pulled off a miraculous 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI last month.