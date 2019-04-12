×
Co-Masters leader DeChambeau regrets not pulling flag on 18

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    12 Apr 2019, 05:56 IST
Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau said he regrets not pulling the flag stick on 18 as the American earned a share of the Masters lead following round one.

DeChambeau ended the day level with three-time major champion Brooks Koepka after carding a six-under-par at Augusta on Thursday.

On his second-to-last shot of the opening round, DeChambeau sent a beautiful iron into the 18th green and he knew it was good.

It tracked perfectly at the flag and looked destined to roll into the hole, however, the ball bounced off the pin, though DeChambeau still putted for birdie and a share of the one-stroke lead.

"I guess I should have pulled the flag stick," he joked with ESPN after his round. "I should have had [caddie] Tim [Tucker] go up there and pull it or tend it for me, but that's alright.

"Just a little bit too fast of speed, but excited to make birdie."

DeChambeau – whose best Masters finish is tied for 21st in 2016 – finished his day with birdies on his final four holes and six of his last seven.

For the 25-year-old, who has four wins in the past year, he is primed for a good performance this weekend.

"I was being patient on the front nine, I felt like I was executing a lot of good shots and just not getting rewarded with the putts close enough to the hole," he said.

"I couldn't make some putts on the front nine, but back nine hit a good shot on 10, just missed a putt and I'm like, 'I gotta get this going'."

Omnisport
NEWS
