×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kupcho, Campos share lead in Augusta Women's Amateur

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    04 Apr 2019, 02:18 IST
AP Image

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest was first to tee off in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur and kept right on going until she had a 4-under 68 for a share of the lead after the opening round Wednesday.

Zoe Campos, a 16-year-old Californian, birdied the last hole at Champions Retreat Golf Club for her 68.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur has a field of 72 players who will play the second round at Champions Retreat before the cut is made to 30 players. Every player gets a practice round Friday at Augusta National, and the final round will be Saturday at the home of the Masters.

Maria Fassi of Mexico was among those at 70.

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, No. 10 in the women's world amateur ranking, opened with a 79.

Associated Press
NEWS
Tirico to do play-by-play from Augusta Women's Amateur
RELATED STORY
Woods diving again, another sign he's back at full strength
RELATED STORY
Gallacher and Suri share Indian Open lead
RELATED STORY
Rory McIlroy launches program for fans who love to play golf
RELATED STORY
Gaurika in lead at Women's Pro Golf 5th leg
RELATED STORY
Casey, Cook share Valspar Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Herbert and DeChambeau share Dubai lead
RELATED STORY
Another clutch 6-iron for McDowell leads to big win
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, Bradley share Arnold Palmer lead
RELATED STORY
Singh Brar finishes in style to share Kenya Open lead
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us