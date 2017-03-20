Leishman claims Arnold Palmer Invitational victory

Five years after winning his only previous PGA title, Australia's Marc Leishman claimed another success at Bay Hill.

by Omnisport News 20 Mar 2017, 03:57 IST

Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman won his second PGA Tour title by surging through the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

With leaders Kevin Kisner and Charley Hoffman collecting bogeys, Leishman took advantage of a booming drive on the par-5 16th hole by making an eagle and went on to finish a shot clear of that duo on 11 under.

Kisner momentarily held a four-shot lead, but three bogeys in his last 11 holes, with no birdies, proved to be his undoing at Bay Hill.

Hoffman made four bogeys in five holes to end his front nine. He turned it around with three birdies on the back nine, but came up just short of forcing a play-off, while Rory McIlroy finish in a tie for fourth with Tyrrell Hatton.

Leishman, who lost in a play-off at the 2015 Open Championship, shot a three-under 69 in windy conditions to claim his first PGA title since his Travelers Championship success in 2012.

McIlroy had a chance to win, climbing to 10 under Sunday after shooting two over on Thursday, but the world number three bogeyed the 72nd hole to fall back to nine under.

Hatton, 25, is one of the fastest-rising players in the world and the Englishman looks capable of threatening in majors sooner than later, ending another impressive week with a one-under 71.

After winning his first PGA Tour event last week, Adam Hadwin returned to finish sixth at eight under. He has easily been the most improved player so far this season and was unfortunate not to have a hole-in-one when his tee shot hit the flat at 17.