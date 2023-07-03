NFL Rumors: Cowboys linked with breakout USFL star to address critical roster need

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at another USFL star this offseason. Last year, they signed the league's MVP in KeVontae Turpin, who ended up being a Pro Bowl kick returner for them. Could they be looking into someone else from the football league? One league insider believes they might.

Michael Gehlkin reported that they are interested in Luis Aguilar, one of the premier kickers from the USFL. The team has struggled in the kicking game over the last few seasons.

According to Heavy.com, Gehlkin said:

“Cowboys have two empty roster spots. Today’s conclusion of USFL season opens avenue from which to accrue talent. Last summer, USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin joined Dallas. Rate limit not exceeded: Team has again monitored league closely, including at kicker. Luis Aguilar among options.”

Jerry Trotta also noted that Aguilar is in rare form right now, having broken records before. Dallas could use that sort of production and reliability:

“This comes after Aguilar broke the FCS record for longest field goal in 2019 with a 57-yarder. That same year, he won the Fred Mitchell Award as the nation’s top kicker among the 750 (!) FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA football teams.”

Aguilar clearly has the talent to succeed, and the Cowboys may be the team that's unstable enough to give the USFL star a shot in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys looking everywhere for a kicker

After Brett Maher's struggles, the Cowboys opened a lengthy kicker search- one that still hasn't ended today. Even their own special teams coordinator admitted that they're looking everywhere:

“Well, we’ve got Tristan [Vizcaino] on the roster. Anybody else on earth who is not on the team right now is under consideration. That’s everybody really. … That could be a lot of different guys that we’re still looking at — XFL, USFL, veterans on the street, younger guys who still haven’t found a way.”

The Cowboys need a kicker

This seems to suggest that there's a real chance that Dallas goes after Luis Aguilar after he impressed during the USFL season.

