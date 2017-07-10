Schauffele claims Greenbrier Classic for first PGA Tour win

American Xander Schauffele, 23, clinched the Greenbrier Classic by one stroke on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 10 Jul 2017, 04:22 IST

Greenbrier Classic champion Xander Schauffele

A three-foot birdie on the final hole saw Xander Schauffele take out the Greenbrier Classic by one stroke to clinch his first PGA Tour triumph.

Schauffele burst onto the scene with a share of fifth position at last month's U.S. Open and the American continued his fine form as he overcame Robert Streb on Sunday.

The 23-year-old – who posted four successive rounds in the 60s following his 67 – made an impressive birdie at the par-three 18th hole to earn a breakthrough win at 14 under at White Sulphur Springs.

With the win, Schauffele booked his ticket to The Open – where he will make his debut.

Streb finished second at 13 under. He looked to be in control early on the back nine, but an untimely double-bogey on the par-four 13th hole ended his promising run.

The 2014 McGladrey Classic winner immediately birdied the next hole, but he still fell just short.

Jamie Lovemark and Sebastian Munoz finished two shots off the pace.

Munoz – seeking a wire-to-wire victory – had led each of the first three rounds, but the magic dust on his putting faded in the final round, leading to a two-over 72.

Lovemark (69), still chasing his first PGA Tour win, failed to birdie both par-fives on the back nine Sunday.

Along with Schauffele, Lovemark, Streb and Munoz all earned Open berths with their top-five placings.

"I can promise you that he's crying his eyes out right now with the rest of my family."



-@XSchauffele on his dad pic.twitter.com/7bjGlZ0iX5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 9, 2017

Davis Love III, who started the final round at 10 under, had a chance to become the oldest PGA Tour winner in history at 53, but he shot a five-over 75 to fall back into a tie for 29th.

Veteran and five-time major champion Phil Mickelson was six under overall following his final-round 64.