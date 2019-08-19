Thomas takes two-stroke lead to Tour Championship – full leaderboard for FedEx Cup finale
Justin Thomas will take a two-stroke lead into the Tour Championship at East Lake after the format change for the season-ending tournament.
Thomas claimed a three-shot win at the BMW Championship on Sunday, moving top of the FedEx Cup standings.
Instead of a points reset for the Tour Championship, players will start on different scores – with Thomas top of the leaderboard before the event begins on Thursday.
Here is what the leaderboard looks like after the BMW Championship, featuring all 30 players who qualified.
-10: Justin Thomas
-8: Patrick Cantlay
-7: Brooks Koepka
-6: Patrick Reed
-5: Rory McIlroy
-4: Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer
Top 5 in the #FedExCup heading into @EastLakeGC:— TOUR Championship (@playofffinale) August 18, 2019
1. @JustinThomas34
2. Patrick Cantlay
3. @BKoepka
4. @PReedGolf
5. @McIlroyRory pic.twitter.com/8SjEvALxfh
-3: Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama
-2: Paul Casey, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner
-1: Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners, Im Sung-jae, Chez Reavie
E: Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak