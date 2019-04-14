×
Tiger Woods firmly in Masters contention after third-round 67

7   //    14 Apr 2019, 04:02 IST
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods completed his best round at Augusta since 2011 to ensure he will be firmly in contention heading into the final round of the Masters.

Woods, who claimed his last major win in 2008 and most recently won the Masters back in 2005, shot 67 on Saturday to share the clubhouse lead at 11 under with Tony Finau, who had earlier completed the third 64 of a birdie-laden day.

Francesco Molinari was the only player ahead of Woods when the 43-year-old finished, the Italian duly opening up a two-shot lead at 13 under with a birdie at the 15th.

Yet regardless of Molinari's performance over the closing holes, Woods was sure to be very much in the mix ahead of the final 18.

After playing the first five holes in one over, Woods birdied the next three and registered a trio of gains on the back nine, to the delight of the Augusta patrons.

His final birdie of the day on 16 briefly elevated him into a share of the lead, only for Molinari to then edge ahead.

Molinari pulled away from Woods at the Open Championship last year when the duo were paired together in round four, claiming his first major title in the process.

With thunderstorms bound for Augusta late on Sunday, the final round of the Masters has been moved up and golfers have been put in threesomes rather than pairs, with the leaders set to tee off at 9:20am local time (2:20pm BST).

