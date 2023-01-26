10 of the most annoying GTA characters, according to fans

There was an interesting Twitter thread about some annoying GTA characters that fans couldn't stand. While it's not an official poll, some of the reactions have garnered several likes, indicating that some characters are more hated than others.

This Tweet is where the original thread was. The list provided below shows the GTA characters that fans seem to find annoying or otherwise hate for one reason or another. It's entirely subjective, so some readers might disagree with a few of the entries posted here.

Note: This list is aggregated mainly by the popular posts of the above Tweet rather than the writer's personal opinions.

Ten disliked GTA characters that fans often found annoying.

1) Sweet

Fans of content creator Hugo One should know that Sweet is a bit of a meme there. His bad AI is notoriously infamous in a speedrunning setting, yet some players might dislike him for the way he treated CJ at the start of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Sweet's name was one of the more commonly cited characters that fans couldn't stand.

2) Tonya Wiggins

Another popular response was this picture of Tonya, although none of the other comments mentioned her. Nonetheless, some gamers might dislike her drug habits, tendency to annoy Franklin, and other questionable practices.

3) Brucie

Brucie's personality can easily be grating to a person. A steroid-loving jock who is overly excited stands out significantly compared to much of the GTA 4 cast. He's an ally who ends up becoming successful in life, but that hasn't stopped some fans from hating him.

4) Michelle

Surprisingly, Roman's name only showed up once in that fan thread. Michelle's was shown twice, one of which had more likes than most other fan Tweets. The character initially seemed sweet, but she used Niko in GTA 4 and became less sympathetic in GTA 5 and Online.

It's not surprising to see fans dislike her, and it says a lot when Michael has to stop her from torturing Mr. K any further.

5) Catalina

♦️Alix⚫️ @AlixLovesJacky @GrandTheftLore I’m sorry but I have to go with Catalina @GrandTheftLore I’m sorry but I have to go with Catalina💀

Although the individual Tweets referencing Catalina didn't get much traction, several people kept listing her name. She's the main antagonist of GTA III, who betrayed Claude and is the root of all the issues in the game.

Some fans would also remember her for abusing CJ in San Andreas, with what was one of the most toxic relationships in the franchise. CJ is one of the most beloved characters in the series, whereas Catalina is nowhere near as popular.

6) Rocco Pelosi

Nicolas @NicolasNB14 @GrandTheftLore Oh man... Rocco from GTA TBOGT and GTA V, I'm glad Michael took care of him @GrandTheftLore Oh man... Rocco from GTA TBOGT and GTA V, I'm glad Michael took care of him

Rocco was a minor antagonist in GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony. He extorts Tony about his money several times. Players who want revenge will discover he is spared from getting executed in that game due to being a made man. It wasn't satisfying for some players, but they would get their enjoyment once Michael deals with him in The Ballad of Rocco mission.

7) Maria Latore

Another GTA 3 character that often annoyed players was Maria Latore. She talks a lot and often gets those around her in trouble due to her connection with Salvatore and her drug addiction. Her personality has some intriguing aspects, but it's also clear why some players would dislike her.

8) Ashley Butler

King Theo @theodore_kebble @GrandTheftLore Ashley she was beyond help and used Johnny’s affection for her to get herself out of messes she constantly made with her addiction eventually dragging him down with her to @GrandTheftLore Ashley she was beyond help and used Johnny’s affection for her to get herself out of messes she constantly made with her addiction eventually dragging him down with her to https://t.co/0VmWwI0Tjs

Anybody who has played The Lost & Damned will likely find Ashley Butler annoying. She regularly cheats on him, gets the Lost MC into trouble, and is responsible for Johnny Klebitz becoming addicted to meth. Her affair with Trevor Philips would also lead to Johnny's death, which enraged some Lost & Damned fans.

9 & 10) KDJ and Sessanta

The final two options are something that most GTA Online players should be able to think of for a list like this one. KDJ and Sessanta's talk of romance and rude behavior towards the player has made them unlikable in the fanbase.

On a similar note, KDJ's love for f-bombs can get very repetitive for some players, which doesn't help when most of his other dialogue includes romance, as mentioned earlier. His appearances before the Contracts DLC weren't as bad, although it was more on the forgettable side that didn't do much to make the playerbase like him.

