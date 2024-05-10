"18 years ago today": Fans recall GTA 4 reveal while waiting for GTA 6 news

As Grand Theft Auto fans await some GTA 6 news, they're reminiscing about the GTA 4 reveal that took place 18 years ago, on May 9, 2006. On this day, at E3 2006, Peter Moore, former Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Business division, made the official GTA 4 reveal by rolling up his sleeve to reveal a temporary Grand Theft Auto IV tattoo.

Expand Tweet

Rockstar had also announced that the Xbox 360 would receive exclusive DLCs for the game, which turned out to be The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned.

Fans reminisce about the first official GTA 4 reveal with their comments. (1/2) (Image via X)

These are collectively called Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City and of course, they were only timed exclusives, so Rockstar later released the DLCs on PlayStation and PC. Fans have been demanding similar story mode DLCs for GTA 6 as well, although there hasn't been any GTA 6 news that can confirm this as of now.

Expand Tweet

One user (@BanTheOMK2) remarked that the tattoo artist was probably the first person outside Rockstar Games to have seen the official logo for the game. While this is likely true, it should be noted that the tattoo looked like it was temporary.

Fans reminisce about the first official GTA 4 reveal with their comments. (2/2) (Image via X)

The OP also pointed out that the "IV" in the logo was white instead of black in the tattoo, which could indicate a beta version. If you look at the final version of the Grand Theft Auto 4 logo, there's one big difference from the GTA 4 reveal and it's that the "Grand Theft Auto" text appears white but the "IV" is black. The latter is also used as an icon for the game.

@BanTheOMK2 speculated that the logo color might have been changed after realizing how dark the storyline was in Grand Theft Auto 4.

Expand Tweet

Another user posted the official GTA 4 reveal trailer for TV, which shows the starting mission taking place during the daytime, whereas in the game it takes place during the night. It also features Vagabond by Greenskeepers (2008) as the background song, which would play in Radio Broker, one of the many radio stations in GTA 4.

Unfortunately, this song was removed from the game after the license for it expired in 2018. The user who posted this trailer also claimed that Grand Theft Auto 4 had a better story than its successor, Grand Theft Auto 5, a sentiment that is shared by many fans in the community.

While fans talk about the GTA 4 reveal, they also want more GTA 6 news. (Image via X)

One particular fan made a hilarious edit, by replacing the "IV" in the tattoo with a "VI," which indicates just how eager GTA players are for GTA 6 news.

Recollecting GTA 4 reveal has fans eagerly await official GTA 6 news

The internet has been going crazy with countless fans of the Grand Theft Auto series speculating about the first GTA 6 screenshots. Rockstar has apparently been making some changes to their website behind the scenes, by updating their APIs with URLs related to screenshots for their upcoming game.

Since then, the entire community has been speculating about when the reveal will be made. Rockstar also seemingly added a Screens section to the official GTA 6 page, which naturally generated a ton of buzz on both X and Reddit. Some believe that we might get some GTA 6 news right after the Take-Two earnings call on May 16. Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback