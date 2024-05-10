"RDR2 actually ended up looking better": GTA 6 fans recall Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots reveal

GTA 6 fans expect Rockstar Games to drop the upcoming title's screenshots soon. Rumors about the same escalated after a new GTA 6 page popped-up on the developer's official website with a blank section dedicated to "Screens" and was taken down quickly. While waiting for official information on the matter, Reddit user u/Bricknchicken recalled the first batch of Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots.

They urged fans to set expectations regarding what the GTA 6 screenshots may showcase.

The images above feature various locations from Red Dead Redemption 2's map at different times of the day. Few even consist of the protagonist - Arthur Morgan. Hence, the next Grand Theft Auto title's screenshots may showcase similar things whenever they arrive.

One user, u/BollyWood401, had this to say:

"RD2 actually ended up looking better than it’s screenshots and trailer so Yeaa we hyping it up!!"

Here's are some more fan reactions to this Reddit post:

Some comments from fans on the Reddit post in question (Images via Reddit)

There were also comments regarding how the final game looked even better than the screenshots, with some hoping that the same ends up happening when GTA 6 releases in 2025.

Fans discuss about how Red Dead Redemption 2 looked even better at release (Images via Reddit)

Interestingly, u/Bricknchicken mentioned that these images were released just a day before a Take-Two Interactive's earnings call back then.

Take-Two Interactive is Rockstar Games' parent company (Images via Reddit)

With the latest Take-Two Interactive earnings call set for just days after of this writing, fans are expecting new GTA 6 details to be divulged in the very near future.

GTA 6 fans expect official screenshots to drop before next Take-Two Interactive earnings call

Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call is set for May 16, 2024. Fans were already hoping for revelation of new details about the sequel around the event, given how its first official trailer was announced prior to Take-Two's November 2023 earnings call.

However, they are now looking forward to the event even more. This comes after reports of Rockstar Games updating its API and a new Grand Theft Auto 6 page being made available to public briefly on the developer's website.

In fact, some fans even believe that Rockstar might be teasing them with the recently released GTA Online weekly update posts. Nevertheless, whether the developer actually plans to release screenshots ahead of Take-Two's earnings call remains to be seen.

FAQ:

On what platforms will Grand Theft Auto 6 be available at launch?

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it launches in 2025. No mentions of a PC version have been made officially yet.

