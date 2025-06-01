5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (June 1-5, 2025)

Rockstar always features great stuff in GTA Online weekly updates. Whether it’s a new vehicle or a great business on sale, there’s typically something for everyone in these in-game events. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is worth buying, and players should be careful about what they spend their hard-earned money on.

This article shares five of the best things to buy following the latest GTA Online weekly update that gamers can acquire at discounted prices before 2:00 am PT, June 5, 2025.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Military Rifle, Special Cargo Warehouses, and more (June 1-5, 2025)

1) Military Rifle

Life in Los Santos is very hard if you don’t own a weapon. That’s why it's always a good idea to keep some of the best weapons in GTA Online, like the Military Rifle. It is an assault rifle seemingly based on the real-life Steyr AUG A3.

The Military Rifle has a very high damage output, which could come in handy in many of the missions and heists. While it can’t sustain fire for long periods, the extended clip attachment makes up for it. Here are its performance statistics:

Damage : 38/100

: 38/100 Fire Rate : 55/100

: 55/100 Accuracy : 45/100

: 45/100 Range : 45/100

: 45/100 Clip Size: 40/100

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to grab it from the Gun Van this week for half its original price. It will cost about $198,750.

2) Special Cargo Warehouses

A picture of the Warehouses (Image via Rockstar Games)

If there’s one business that players should absolutely own in Los Santos, it’s the Special Cargo business. As its name implies, it allows players to earn money by sourcing and selling Special Cargo across the map.

What makes the business worth running this week is the 2x bonuses on the Export Mixed Goods missions. These are a special type of mission only available for Special Cargo Warehouse owners, making the property a must buy in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

All Special Cargo Warehouse locations are currently purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $175,000-$2,450,000.

3) Executive Office

A picture of the inside of an Executive Office (Image via Rockstar Games)

Buying a Special Cargo Warehouse is only possible if you have an Executive Office first. Luckily, these are also currently listed at 30% discounted prices, and for good reason.

Not only does an Executive Office allow players to start the Special Cargo business, but also a Vehicle Cargo business. Running a Vehicle Cargo business unlocks the Special Vehicle Work, which is currently giving 2x cash and RP, making it one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online right now.

Currently, these Offices can be acquired from the Dynasty 8 Executive website for $700,000-$2,800,000.

4) Penetrator

No list of the best things in GTA Online is complete without mentioning a vehicle, and there’s one that players should keep their eyes on – the Ocelot Penetrator. It is a two-seater supercar that Rockstar added on December 13, 2016.

Apart from resembling a Jaguar XJ220, the Penetrator also possesses a powerful V12 engine that allows the vehicle to reach a speed of 198.35 km/h (123.25 mph) and take only 1:01.862 to complete one lap on average. This immediately makes it one of the best things to own in the latest GTA Online weekly update, especially for those who want a reliable ride for day-to-day usage.

The vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for the sale price of $616,000.

5) Nimbus

Lastly, there’s the Buckingham Nimbus, a popular private jet often promoted as a vehicle for CEOs. It highly resembles the real-life Cessna Citation X.

Powered by a twin turbofan engine, the vehicle possesses a top speed of 265.54 km/h (165.00 mph) and can take about 0:47.045 to complete a lap. What makes it special is its ability to carry up to eight players at once, making it one of the best vehicles to own when you play GTA Online with your friends.

Moreover, buying a Buckingham aircraft will also give a Buckingham Luxe Tee as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update. Gamers can currently get it from Elitás Travel for a 60% discounted price of $760,000.

Once again, buying new things always depends on one’s own preferences and budget. That said, the items listed above are some of the best to buy in the current GTA Online weekly update.

