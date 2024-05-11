5 collectibles like Peyote Plants in GTA Online (May 2024)

There are several different collectibles like Peyote Plants in GTA Online, and Rockstar recently introduced underwater Peyote Plants with the latest weekly update. These vary in number and also in terms of how difficult it is to find them. Their rewards can also differ, as some unlocks are worthwhile while others are disappointing.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some collectibles like Peyote Plants in GTA Online, keeping only the best ones. Some of these are quite well-known, with decent or worthwhile rewards, and are worth the hassle of collecting.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 types of collectibles like Peyote Plants in GTA Online

1) Action figures

There are a total of 100 action figures in Grand Theft Auto Online, and collecting all of them gives you the hilarious but unique Impotent Rage superhero outfit. These are collectibles like Peyote Plants in GTA Online, but they can appear both indoors and outdoors. The various figures can be of Republican Space Rangers, Impotent Rage, Princess Robot Bubblegum, Go Go Space Monkeys and even Aliens.

2) Treasure chests

Treasure Chests are of various types in the game (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

There are two types of Treasure Chests in the game — the Shipwreck Treasure Chests that appear on the San Andreas map, and the Cayo Perico Treasure Chests that appear on the island of Cayo Perico. Both are collectibles like Peyote Plants in GTA Online, so you can pick them up for rewards.

Collecting a single Shipwreck Treasure Chest gives you $25,000 and 2,000 RP while grabbing seven of these unlocks "The Frontier" outfit. Meanwhile, the Cayo Perico Treasure Chests grant you $25,000 and 1,000 RP but no special reward.

3) Movie props

Movie Props are among the best collectibles in GTA Online, as they give a larger monetary reward and unlock a unique alien outfit called "The Space Interloper." There are 10 of these in total around the map, and picking each of them will earn you $10,000. You'll also get an additional $50,000 on grabbing them all.

The alien outfit looks quite similar to the alien corpse easter egg seen in Ludendorff, and it also resembles the Xenomorph from the Alien movie series.

4) Media sticks

Media sticks are hard to spot in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

Much like the Treasure Chests, there are two types of Media Sticks that you can find in the game. Both are collectibles like Peyote Plants in GTA Online, but the rewards are a bit different. The four sticks introduced with Los Santos Tuners unlock EPs from CircoLoco Records in the Media Player, along with 1,000 RP per stick. Grabbing all of them also unlocks the Circoloco Tee.

Three more sticks were added with The Contract, and just like the former, you unlock tracks in the Media Player every time you find a stick. These also come with a unique new hoodie. One more Media Stick was added with The Chop Shop DLC to promote DâM-FunK's new album, which is tied to the West Coast Classics RJ, DJ Pooh.

5) LD Organics product

LD Organics are collectibles like Peyote Plants in GTA Online, and these are great for making money. This is because there are 100 products scattered across the map, and every time you pick one up, you get $1,000 and 1,000 RP. Collecting all 100 grants you $50,000 along with two clothing unlocks — a White LD Organics Tee and a Black LD Organics Cap.

FAQs on collectibles like Peyote Plants in GTA Online

What happens when you eat all the Peyote Plants GTA 5 Online?

Unlike in GTA 5 story mode, eating all the Peyote Plants in Grand Theft Auto Online won't unlock any bonus rewards. You'll turn into a sasquatch in online mode by eating a specific Peyote Plant, at the base of Mount Chiliad in Grapeseed, but only between 03:30 and 08:30 and when the weather is foggy.

