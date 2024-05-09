GTA Online update adds Peyote Plants, but underwater: Locations, payout, and more

Rockstar Games has added Peyote Plants back with the latest GTA Online update. However, only the ones found underwater. For those unaware, consuming a Peyote Plant in the game will momentarily turn your character into an animal, bird or sea creature. Needless to say, this is a fun and unique feature that becomes available occasionally.

That being said, finding Peyote Plants can be quite a challenge, since they are tiny, blend very well with the environment, and are not marked on the map. Nevertheless, those requiring any assistance can check this article for underwater Peyote Plant locations, payout, and more.

All underwater Peyote Plant locations added with latest GTA Online update

The latest GTA Online weekly update has reintroduced underwater Peyote Plants in the game. The following map images can be used to easily find all the available Peyote Plant locations through May 15, 2024:

Peyote Plant locations added with latest GTA Online update 1/3 (Image via gtaweb.eu)

Peyote Plant locations added with latest GTA Online update 2/3 (Image via gtaweb.eu)

Peyote Plant locations added with latest GTA Online update 3/3 (Image via gtaweb.eu)

Once you stumble upon a Peyote Plant, press the button prompted in the top-left corner of your screen to eat it. Consuming an underwater Peyote Plant will transform your character into a killer whale, tiger shark, dolphin, stingray, hammerhead shark, or a fish as part of a hallucination.

Note that the controls will be limited when playing as a Peyote Plant animal. You can choose to end the hallucination at will, and the required button for that will be denoted in your screen's top-left corner as well.

Controls for Peyote Plant hallucination (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Also remember to equip rebreathers when looking for underwater Peyote Plants as you will likely be spending quite some time getting to them.

Is there any payout for eating Peyote Plants in GTA Online?

An underwater Peyote Plant (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Unforunately, there is no cash payout for finding and eating Peyote Plants, but you will be rewarded 5,000 RP after the hallucination ends. Additionally, playing as a sea creature can be a fun way to spend time while waiting for GTA 6 screenshots.

You can also take advantage of other bonuses applied with the latest GTA Online update. These include increased payouts on Extraction, Hidden Caches, and A Superyacht Life missions. New Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles have been introduced as well.

New Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles added with today's GTA Online update (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Furthermore, there are some great GTA Online weekly discounts in effect as of this writing and they will be available through May 15, 2024.

FAQ:

Do Peyote Plants respawn in GTA Online?

Yes. An eaten Peyote Plant will respawn at its respective location after around 24 hours of in-game time.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback