How to earn $1,000,000 in GTA Online easily before Summer Update 2024

There are many ways to earn $1,000,000 in GTA Online, especially in 2024, and an incredibly easy method for the same was added just a few months ago. Grinding it alone can help players fill their Maze Bank accounts quickly before this year's Summer Update arrives. Having millions in the game can also help afford businesses and other useful items such as vehicles and weapons.

In this article, we will be taking a look at how to earn $1,000,000 in GTA Online easily before the Summer Update 2024.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here's how you can easily earn $1,000,000 in GTA Online before the Summer Update 2024 arrives

Official Cluckin Bell Farm Raid poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games added the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online on March 7, 2024. This is a heist that you can complete solo. It features five setup missions leading up to a finale and pays $500,000 for beating it.

Therefore, completing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist just twice will earn you $1,000,000 in GTA Online. It is quite easy, and its missions offer some replayability, keeping it from becoming boring on re-runs. The finale itself can be attempted in two ways depending on how you beat its last setup mission.

That being said, readers should note that each completion of this heist triggers a cooldown period that lasts an hour, and it can only be replayed after that.

It should also be noted that you don't need to own any expensive property or vehicle to activate the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online, meaning that even beginners can have a go at it. The heist becomes available after a phone call (that arrives automatically in Freemode) from a character named Vincent Effenburger.

Go here after Vincent's phone call to start the heist (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Completing other heists like The Cayo Perico Heist is also a great way to earn $1,000,000 in the game. However, you need to purchase the Kosatka submarine, priced over two million dollars, to play it.

Businesses are another option to make money in the title, and one of the best in this category is the Salvage Yard business in GTA Online. It features heist-like vehicle robberies, three of which are made available every week, and selling vehicles from all three usually rewards pretty close to $1,000,000.

An example of three Salvage Yard vehicle robberies (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Hence, you can complete Salvage Yard vehicle robberies in combination with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid to easily earn more than $1,000,000 in GTA Online.

FAQ:

When will the Summer Update 2024 release?

As of this writing (May 8, 2024), Rockstar Games hasn't announced an official release date for this year's Summer Update.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback