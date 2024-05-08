"A small karma system": GTA Online fans want interactive NPCs with rewards and risks

Reddit user u/ryt8 recently uploaded a GTA Online screenshot of their car stopped next to an NPC with a signboard asking for cash. They expressed their wish to be able to give some snacks or money to the non-playable character, which sadly, isn't possible in this game.

Notably, players can engage in such interactions in Red Dead Redemption 2. In that title, you can give NPCs money. Moreover, good deeds grant positive honor in RDR2. A comment by u/Crosshairs205 expressed the desire for a similar system in Grand Theft Auto Online that would let you give money to those in need. The individual said:

"This could be an interesting decision by rockstar to implement a small karma system for these guys. For instance if you refuse to give him money he could mug you later or if you do he could do something like source a crate or give a free mission to supply a random business."

Comment byu/ryt8 from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

They also mentioned an interesting concept for this "karma system" where refusing to help NPCs in need could result in them mugging players later. On the other hand, giving these characters money could see their GTA Online businesses resupplied.

Instances like this do occur in Red Dead Redemption 2, as pointed out by u/Technicality98, to which u/Crosshairs2057 replied by saying they would want similar content but "in GTA form."

Discussion on the karma system idea by a fan (Images via Reddit)

Several others also chimed in with their own ideas. Some talked about using the "make it rain" character action, whereas others had a few rather intriguing suggestions.

Some fan reactions to the Reddit post in question (Images via Reddit)

Reddit user u/Philosophos_A, notably, compared u/Crosshairs205's idea to the Good Samaritan Award that is given to players for returning stolen money in the Shop Robbery random event in GTA Online.

Reddit user u/Philosophos_A's thoughts on interactive NPCs (Image via Reddit)

One comment, from u/electro_shark99, expressed hope for seeing something similar in GTA 6.

wants to such NPC interactions in GTA 6 (Image via Reddit)

While that would certainly be quite interesting, no feature that lets you hand money to NPCs has been confirmed for the next Grand Theft Auto title yet.

GTA Online fans discuss ideas for interactive NPCs and a Red Dead Redemption 2-like karma system

Returning stolen cash in a Shop Robbery random event (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

The comments provided in the images earlier show that a section of fans would like to see Red Dead Redemption 2-like interactive NPCs and a karma system in GTA Online. While the implementation of such features or mechanics in the 2013 title seems unlikely at this point, they might be present in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

This is because the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks did hint at some Red Dead Redemption 2-inspired gameplay mechanics in the upcoming title. That said, their inclusion is yet to be officially confirmed.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more details on the upcoming title. As such, they'll be glad to know some recent changes made to Rockstar Games' official website suggest that the developer might drop GTA 6 screenshots soon.

FAQ:

On which platforms is Grand Theft Auto Online available in 2024?

GTA Online is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2024.

Check out more Grand Theft Auto Online related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback