GTA Online fans share their preferred car build, and it is not a customized one

GTA Online offers a wide range of car customization options and this is one of its best features. It lets players render owned vehicles in their preferred style which makes driving them just a little more enjoyable. Nevertheless, many in the title's community seem to prefer clean builds, which means equipping a vehicle with rather simple colors and components.

Reddit user u/chris95rx7500 uploaded an image of their Pegassi Torero XO asking others about their opinion on the car and if they preferred clean builds as well. Notably, most of the comments under this Reddit post were in favor of clean builds.

Many in the GTA Online community seem to prefer clean builds for their cars in the game

As can be seen in the Reddit post above, u/chris95rx7500's Torero XO sports a simple color scheme with minimal customization besides a new spoiler. Most viewers gave this car layout a high score and agreed about preferring clean builds.

Some reactions to the Reddit post above 1/2 (Images via Reddit)

Some reactions to the Reddit post above 2/2 (Images via Reddit)

That being said, user u/Johnny_K97, interestingly, stated that some can take the clean build factor to the extreme. They stated that some cars can still look good with racing liveries whereas others are meant to be a little flashy.

Comment byu/chris95rx7500 from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

For instance, the Torero XO itself, despite not being among the most customizable cars in GTA Online, has a total of 23 customization categories with a decent amount of options in each department. Therefore, those who prefer adding more detail to their rides have the choice of doing that with it as well.

For those wondering, Pegassi Torero XO is available on Legendary Motorsport and costs $2,890,000. It goes without saying that this is an incredibly high price but is somewhat justified by its stylish design, which looks to be based on the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, and fully upgraded top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

Many jobs in the game can help you easily afford this car. The money earned can also be used for buying useful weapons, and getting them from the Gun Van can help save a bit of cash.

Also Read: GTA online gun van location today

FAQs on Grand Theft Auto Online

1) What are the best businesses in GTA Online?

Nightclub, Acid Lab, Bunker, and the Celebrity Solutions Agency make up some of the best businesses in the game. Salvage Yards, added in December 2023, is also a great option, especially for solo players.

2) On what platforms in Grand Theft Auto Online available in 2024?

Grand Theft Auto Online is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2024.

Check out more related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback