5 of the most disliked GTA San Andreas characters of all time

The GTA San Andreas characters are some of the most recognized in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games included a wide range of characters that directly or indirectly impact Carl “CJ” Johnson’s journey in the game. While most of them are loved by the fans, there are also some disliked characters that annoy everyone. Nonetheless, the game’s storyline is incomplete without them.

This article lists five of the most disliked GTA San Andreas characters that you should know about.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

Five GTA San Andreas characters that are generally disliked by the playerbase

1) Frank Tenpenny

An official artwork of Frank Tenpenny in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no doubt that Officer Frank Tenpenny is one of the most hated GTA San Andreas characters. He is a corrupt cop who uses Carl “CJ” Johnson for his own means. Tenpenny even uses his colleagues to run his propaganda. Despite being a part of the Los Santos Police Department, Frank Tenpenny keeps a connection with many criminal organizations.

His corrupt and dominating nature toward the San Andreas protagonist annoys players at the very beginning of the game. One cannot deny the fact that Rockstar Games skillfully crafted Frank Tenpenny’s character. But, he remains one of the worst individuals in the Grand Theft Auto universe.

2) Big Smoke

Big Smoke aka Melvin Harris was one of the most loved GTA San Andreas characters at one time, who provided some of the best missions in San Andreas. However, he quickly became one of the most disliked individuals due to his own greed. Fans initially considered Big Smoke as a friend of Carl “CJ” Johnson and the Grove Street Families gang.

However, he is an imposter who supplies inside details of Grove Street Families to others in exchange for money. As a result, his death in the mission End of the Line became one of the most celebrated moments in the series.

3) Ryder

Ryder aka Lance Wilson is an innocent fool who was tricked into joining the bad side by Big Smoke. If you observe the little details in GTA San Andreas, you’ll notice that Ryder was heavily manipulated by Big Smoke to betray the Grove Street Families gang.

His childish behavior and playfulness were initially enjoyed by the Grand Theft Auto fans. However, once Cesar Vialpando exposed his secrets to Carl “CJ” Johnson, Ryder became one of the most despised GTA San Andreas characters of all time. His death scene was a tragic one, but it was important for the plot.

4) Catalina

Whether you talk about GTA San Andreas characters or characters from Grand Theft Auto 3, Catalina is disliked by both fandoms. She is a menace who left a huge impact on the San Andreas’ gameplay.

The character not only openly betrayed Carl “CJ” Johnson but also tried to kill Claude at gunpoint. While dating CJ, Catalina often dominated and used him for personal gains. She is undoubtedly one of the most disliked girlfriend characters in the series.

5) OG Loc

A screenshot of OG Loc and CJ (Image via GTA Wiki)

OG Loc is straightforwardly one of the most annoying GTA San Andreas characters. Although he does not have any villainous side (at least towards CJ), he is still a headache for the protagonist.

He is one of the most cowardly characters in the entire Grand Theft Auto series. While CJ shows sympathy towards him and helps with his activities, OG Loc often creates problems for the protagonist. As a result, he gradually became one of the most disliked GTA San Andreas characters.

