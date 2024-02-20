5 fastest lowrider cars in GTA Online in 2024, ranked according to top speeds

Lowriders in GTA Online are all about style, and they're rarely thought of in terms of speed. However, that doesn't mean players wouldn't want a fast lowrider to cruise around in. Speed isn't just necessary for racing; it helps you conveniently get from point A to B on the vast San Andreas map. So, if a car is stylish but not fast enough, players can get easily frustrated with it.

Here's a list of the fastest lowriders in GTA Online so you can ride in style and fast. Rockstar added lowriders in two different updates, and this list includes cars from both of them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Top 5 fastest lowriders in GTA Online in 2024

5) Dundreary Virgo Classic Custom

Top speed: 110.75 mph

The Virgo and its Custom variant are luxury two-door coupes that are a mix of the 1977-1979 Mercury Cougar and a 1977-1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V. The cars also have similarities to the 1981-1989 Lincoln Town Car, particularly in the front. The car's vintage appearance entices players enough to add it to their collection, and the decent speed is the cherry on top.

The Virgo Custom has an acceptable acceleration, but the steering is quite responsive. To get this car, GTA Online players have to buy a Dundreary Virgo Classic for $165,000 and then convert it into the custom variant at Benny's Original Motor Works for $240,000.

4) Willard Faction Custom

Top speed: 110.75 mph

The Faction and its Custom variant are sports coupes that draw heavily from the 1982-1987 Buick Regal. They're also inspired by several other Chrysler models from the 1980s. Consequently, the Faction Custom in GTA Online comes off as the most modern-looking lowrider on this list.

The acceleration is pretty slow on both cars, but a major upgrade the Custom variant has over the regular one is that it's not as sensitive to bumps on the road. The Willard Faction Custom can be obtained by buying the standard Faction for a mere $36,000 and then converting it at Benny's for $335,000.

3) Albany Buccaneer Custom

Top speed: 113 mph

The Buccaneer and its Custom variant are based on the 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Interestingly, both models were among the vehicles spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. This is one of the most unique-looking muscle cars in the game, and the lowrider liveries only accentuate its aggressive look.

The Buccaneer Custom is a bit lower than the regular one, making it quite sensitive to any bumps, but this also makes it more responsive. The Buccaneer, which only costs $29,000 in GTA Online, can be converted into a Buccaneer Custom at Benny's for $390,000.

2) Vapid Slamvan Custom

Top speed: 117.5 mph

The Slamvan and its Custom model were mostly inspired by the second-generation Ford F-Series pickup, though it bears some similarities to the Chevrolet Advance Design. This car, as its name implies, is a van and is quite unlike any other GTA Online lowrider on this list.

The Slamvan Custom has better braking and traction than the standard model, and, like the Buccaneer Custom, the lowered suspension makes it more responsive. The Vapid Slamvan Custom costs $415,000 at Benny's, and it can be obtained by converting a regular Slamvan ($49,500).

1) Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom

Top speed: 121.25 mph

The Sabre Turbo Custom is not only the fastest lowrider, but it can also come up as one of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online. The Sabre Turbo in the HD Universe is a hybrid of different General Motors A-bodies and other American muscle cars from the late 60s and 70s. It's the most iconic muscle car in the GTA franchise, and the lowrider variant is a tribute to its history.

The Custom variant has decent acceleration coupled with good handling, and the top speed makes it somewhat competent for racing. The Sabre Turbo Custom conversion costs $490,000 at Benny's, while a regular Sabre is just $15,000.

Check out our other GTA Online articles and guides:

Upcoming Impaler SZ car || Current Salvage Yard vehicles || Current Showroom cars || Best armored vehicles || Best Chop Shop vehicles || Unlock Police Cars

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.