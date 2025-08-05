5 GTA 4 mods that give a remastered experience

While GTA fans believe Rockstar Games is working on a GTA 4 remaster, PC players can create a similar experience with mods. The 2008 title has a sizable modding community, with hundreds of patches available online. By applying the right ones, you can change how the gameplay looks and feels.

This article lists five GTA 4 mods that you can use to create a remastered experience on PC.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. All mods mentioned herein are from the website GTAInside.

5 GTA 4 mods to transform your gameplay into a remastered experience

1) Revamped Visuals 2.0

Changing the visuals of Grand Theft Auto 4 can improve the gameplay experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most remastered games come with improved visuals, and we expect the same from the rumored GTA 4 remaster. According to the modder, the Revamped Visuals 2.0 mod improves how the 2008 title looks, while also preserving the original vibe. The latter is important to maintain the game's legacy.

The PC mod makes nights slightly darker, the sky looks beautiful with detailed clouds, increases draw distance, and adds many other visual changes. You should try it to get a relatively close remastered experience.

2) ALI Timecyc 1.5

Lighting effects can also change the look and feel of Grand Theft Auto 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This GTA 4 mod targets minute aspects that can improve the experience. According to the modder, the patch enhances fog, ambient light, and sunny and cloudy weather, among other things. On application, you’ll notice a difference in the overall lighting style of the title.

Grand Theft Auto 4 is known to have a dull and greyish tone. ALI Timecyc 1.5 can make the open world look more vibrant and alive.

3) Radio & Weapon Wheel

Remastered gameplays often include QoL changes (Image via Rockstar Games)

The 2008 title lacks a radio and a weapon wheel, but we expect them to be a part of the rumored GTA 4 remastered version. If you want them early, try this PC mod that works like the Grand Theft Auto 5 version.

According to the modder, you can access the radio wheel by pressing Q and selecting the station with the mouse. As seen in the image above, the song name, singer, and station name appear in the middle. The weapon wheel also works in a similar manner.

4) Jagged Edges Fix

This mod makes objects look sharper (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some objects in Grand Theft Auto 4 have messy textures, especially on the edges. This is understandable considering the game's age. If you want to fix them, try the Jagged Edges Fix mod.

It makes certain objects look clearer and sharper by removing or fixing the messy textures. Rockstar Games should also consider adding a similar feature if an official remaster does arrive.

5) More Visible Interiors

This mod adds new life to the buildings in Grand Theft Auto 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most buildings in Grand Theft Auto 4 don't have proper window textures that show the interiors accurately. Thus, you can find different visuals inside and outside of the buildings at times. The More Visible Interiors mod makes the windows of certain buildings have proper textures so that you can see the interior.

According to the modder, you can see differences in Roman's cab depot, Cluckin' Bell, Brucie's apartment, Pegorino's house, and a few other buildings.

