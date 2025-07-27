6 realistic things in GTA 4 not present in GTA 5

GTA 4 and GTA 5 are often considered two of the best video games ever made. The latter, being newer of the two, obviously has some improvements over the former, such as better visual effects and lighting. However, the former Rockstar Games title, which was released in 2008, stands superior to its 2013 successor in several key areas, particularly those related to realistic design.
In this article, we will take a look at six realistic things in Grand Theft Auto 4 that aren't present in Grand Theft Auto 5.
NPCs reacting to rain, and other realistic things in GTA 4 not present in GTA 5
1) Shutting down the car engine
By holding the vehicle exit button in Grand Theft Auto 4, players can turn the car's engine off. Just pressing it leaves the engine on, which allows for a quicker getaway upon re-entering the vehicle. One may wonder why anyone would want to turn it off in that case, but it's still a nice detail that adds to the game's realistic feel.
No such option is present in Grand Theft Auto 5, where the engine always turns off upon exiting a vehicle.
2) Vehicle physics
GTA 4 features pretty realistic vehicle physics. Cars seem to have some weight to them when being driven, which becomes even more evident while turning or coming to a stop after moving at high speed. Not all players are fans of this style, but it sure is quite unique.
The vehicle physics aren't "bad" by any means in GTA 5, but things have been toned down significantly in this department. Though still enjoyable, driving every vehicle in the 2013 title, no matter the size, feels almost the same.
3) NPCs reacting to rain
The way Grand Theft Auto 4's pedestrians behave is perhaps the most realistic so far in the series. A good example of this is how the citizens of Liberty City react to the weather. They will cover their heads during rain and run for cover, with some even bringing out their umbrellas.
For some reason, Rockstar Games decided to completely omit these details in Grand Theft Auto 5. The locals in the state of southern San Andreas always go about the streets the same way, regardless of the weather, which looks odd.
Notably, what has been shown of NPC behavior in Grand Theft Auto 6 so far looks like an improvement over that of its predecessor. However, for a closer look, we will have to wait for the game to come out.
4) Helicopter blades displace water
One of the most interesting details in GTA 4 is how the water gets displaced by the moving blades of a helicopter. When done in shallow regions, the land underneath actually gets exposed.
Unfortunately, Rockstar decided to tone this feature down in its 2013 release. While bringing a helicopter close to the water's surface does trigger a subtle effect, there is no water displacement of any sort.
5) Tire deflation
Another example of realistic design pertaining to vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 4 is how their tires deflate. When shot, the air rushes out gradually, and the tire can be seen deflating realistically.
GTA 5 vehicles, on the other hand, have their tires deflate rather instantly when shot.
6) Picking up objects
Small items, like cups and bricks, can be picked up from around the environment and chucked in any direction in Grand Theft Auto 4. Not only does this make for a realistic detail, but it also provides a fun way to mess around with NPCs.
Sadly, this is another mechanic that did not return in any form in Grand Theft Auto 5.
That's it for our list. Follow Sportskeeda for more such gaming articles and guides.
