5 lowriders in GTA Online that should return in GTA 6

There are several lowriders in GTA Online and they have tons of customization options. It's quite fun to modify these vehicles, thanks to the customizability, and you can create really unique designs with them. This is why many fans want to see these lowriders in GTA 6.

The first trailer showcased a few of these cars, complete with new customization options like a glittery paintjob. So, we're hoping to see more of these in the next game, with even more features and options added.

In light of that, we've prepared a list of the best lowriders in GTA Online that should definitely be present in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Lowriders in GTA Online that should be in GTA 6

1) Buccaneer Custom

The Bucacneer Custom is one of the most beautiful cars in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Conversion cost: $390,000

The Albany Buccaneer is based on the 1965 Buick Riviera, with some design inspirations from several other popular muscle cars of the era, like the first generation Pontiac Grand Prix, the 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and more. The custom version allows for lowrider modifications at Benny's, like every other car on this list.

The Buccaneer Custom, as well as the regular Buccaneer, was spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Also Read: Tuner cars that need to return in GTA 6

2) Voodoo Custom

The regular Voodoo has been present since Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Conversion cost: $420,000

The Voodoo Custom is another one of the most popular lowriders in GTA Online. The regular Voodoo was first introduced in Vice City as Rockstar's variant of the iconic Chevrolet Impala. It was then brought back in San Andreas and Vice City Stories.

The GTA 4 and 5 version of the Voodoo is also based on several editions of the Chevrolet Impala from the 60s. The custom variant makes it one of the best lowriders in GTA Online, and this iconic vehicle should return in GTA 6.

Also Read: Aircraft that might return in GTA 6

3) Tornado Custom

Conversion cost: $375,000

Most of the cars here were introduced with the Lowriders DLC released in 2015. However, Rockstar released a follow-up DLC the next year called Lowriders: Custom Classics. The Tornado Custom is one of the lowriders in GTA Online that was introduced alongside this later content update.

The regular Tornado, much like its San Andreas counterpart, is based on the Chevrolet Bel Air, particularly the 1957 and 1958 versions.

Also Read: Will Coquette D10 sports car return in GTA 6

4) Sabre Turbo Custom

Conversion cost: $490,000

The Sabre Turbo Custom is one of the most unique lowriders in GTA Online. The regular variant of this vehicle seems to be an original design, although it takes inspiration from the GMA platform and several popular American muscle cars. The closest resemblance is the 1968 Oldsmobile 442.

Also Read: Muscle cars that should return in GTA 6

5) Chino Custom

A regular Chino was seen in the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Conversion cost: $180,000

Most lowriders in GTA Online are customized variants of popular muscle cars, and the Chino Custom is no different. The regular Chino is based on several iterations of the Lincoln Continental, like the 1960 and 1962 models. Although the regular variant was spotted in the trailer, the custom model also deserves to return in GTA 6.

Also Read: Motorcycles that should return in GTA 6

FAQs on Lowriders in GTA

Will GTA 6 have lowriders?

GTA 6 has been confirmed to have lowriders, as several existing models from GTA Online were spotted in the first trailer released on December 5, 2023.

Check out some of our other related articles: