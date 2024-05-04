5 Tuner Cars that need to return in GTA 6

GTA Online Tuner Cars are quite popular among players because of their rather affordable rates, impressive designs, and overall performance. Most of them were introduced under the Los Santos Tuners DLC and, despite the addition of several new vehicles, are still among the best in the game. With many GTA Online cars set to return in GTA 6, as shown in its trailer, it will be interesting to see some return from this particular class.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five Tuner Cars that need to return in GTA 6. That being said, readers should note that the Tuner Cars mentioned in the list below have not been confirmed to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game yet.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Dinka Jester RR and four other Tuner Cars that need to return in GTA 6

1) Pfister Growler

A look at the Pfister Growler (Image via GTA Wiki)

Pfister Growler is one of the best-looking Tuner Cars in GTA Online. It seems to have been inspired by the Porsche 718 Cayman and also looks pretty similar to some Pfister Comet variants from the GTA series.

While its design alone warrants a return in GTA 6, Growler's performance is also quite impressive. According to performance tests conducted by Broughy1322, a fully upgraded version of this car can hit a top speed of 121.50 mph or 195.54 km/h in the game.

2) Karin Futo GTX

Here's what the Futo GTX looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Futo GTX looks to be Rockstar Games' iteration of the Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86. Its standard variant, Karin Futo, is already confirmed as one of the returning cars in GTA 6. Hence, Rockstar also having the Futo GTX return would allow players to complete the set.

That said, Futo GTX's great drifting ability also makes a case for its return in the sequel. In fact, it is a very popular choice for those who like performing this skill.

3) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is one of the most popular Tuner Cars. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dinka Jester RR is arguably the best-looking of all Tuner Cars in GTA Online. Its design resembles a Toyota GR Supra and can add value to any player's collection. Needless to say, it would be an impressive option for exploring Leonida in GTA 6 if it returns.

Jester RR's performance is also noteworthy. Once fully upgraded, it can go as fast as 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h per expert GTA vehicle YouTuber - Broughy1322. Additionally, it can drift quite well and can also be fitted with the recently introduced Drift Tuning modification in GTA Online.

4) Annis ZR350

The Annis ZR350 is a vintage Tuner Car, likely based on the 1992 Mazda RX-7 (FD). It has decent speed and rather than multiplayer races is a good enough choice for free-roaming in GTA Online. However, players can participate in Drift Races with the Annis ZR350 with Drift Tuning applied.

It should be noted that this car has also appeared in GTA San Andreas and that game too has some vehicles that should return in GTA 6.

5) Karin Calico GTF

Here's what the Calico GTF looks like (Image via GTA Base)

Karin Califo GTF, seemingly inspired by the Toyota Celica, has a rather simplistic design but looks pretty impressive. It is one of the fastest Tuner Cars in GTA Online, thanks to a fully upgraded top speed of 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/h.

Therefore, it goes without saying that the Calico GTF could be a useful car in GTA 6 if it returns. Whether that happens or not can only be confirmed by future trailers or an official GTA 6 announcement by Rockstar Games.

