5 reasons to own Annis Euros in GTA Online in 2024

Annis Euros is one of the many cars added in GTA Online under the Los Santos Tuners DLC in 2021. It is a stylish vehicle with satisfactory performance and some other interesting attributes that might make you want to add it to your collection. For those wondering, it is available on Legendary Motorsport. Players also have a chance to claim it for free through May 15, 2024, as it will be available on the Diamond Casino Podium.
That said, it is always good to learn a few things about a commodity before purchasing it. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at five reasons to own an Annis Euros in GTA Online in 2024.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.
Drift Tuning compatibility and 4 other reasons to own an Annis Euros in GTA Online in 2024
1) Sporty look
Annis Euros' simple yet sleek design looks to be a combination of the Nissan 350Z and the Nissan 370Z. Although the vehicle lacks any stand-out embellishments, it does sport a clean look that many in the GTA Online community seem to prefer.
That said, there are a few indentations and bends on Euros' roof and bonnet that add just a little bit of detailing. Those who prefer such cars have a great opportunity to add one to their collection for free in this GTA Online weekly update.
2) Satisfactory performance
Though far from being one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, Annis Euros offers satisfactory performance that makes it a good fit for free-roaming across Los Santos and Blaine County.
According to performance tests conducted by Broughy1322, Euros can hit a top speed of 188.7 km/h post complete upgradation. It also handles decently well and shouldn't trouble drivers much.
3) Drift Tuning compatibility
Rockstar Games introduced the Drift Tuning upgrade for certain cars with The Chop Shop DLC and the Annis Euros is one of them. Application of Drift Tuning greatly assists a car in drifting and allows participation in the recently introduced Drift Races.
Even if you don't wish to compete with this car, drifting with it in Freemode can be quite an enjoyable as well as unique experience, and can keep you entertained in the wait for GTA 6 screenshots or other details related to the sequel.
4) Good customizability
Rockstar Games has provided 26 customization categories for this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle. Needless to say, these include standard performance upgrades and the usual bumper, armor, engine, hood, and roof enhancements.
That said, there are also options for hood catches, splitters, spoilers, liveries, dashboards, doors, seats, steering wheels, fenders, strut braces, rail covers, headlight covers, roof scoops, and more. In a nutshell, you can greatly customize Euros to fit your own style.
5) Appeared in GTA San Andreas
Annis Euros debuted in the series with 2004's GTA San Andreas. That title is one of the most beloved video games ever made and will soon turn 20 years old. Therefore, any fan of the game who wants to own a piece of it in GTA Online can do so by getting this car.
Albeit a little expensive, completing heists like The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid as well as selling GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles can help you afford it.
Here are a few more details about Annis Euros:
Credits - Broughy1322
FAQ:
Where to apply the Drift Tuning modification in GTA Online?
Drift Tuning can be applied to compatible cars in GTA Online at the LS Car Meet.
Check out more related articles:
- Tuner Cars that need to return in GTA 6
- 10 Most ineffective vehicles in GTA Online
- GTA San Andreas vehicles that should return in GTA 6
- Most luxurious GTA Online vehicles voted by fans
For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.