5 reasons to get Benefactor LM87 in GTA Online in 2024

The Benefactor LM87 is one of the most unique cars in GTA Online as it does not follow the norms meant for traditional cars. It is a race-focused car added in July 2022 as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: The Criminal Enterprises DLC. Many regular players may not consider getting the LM87 as it does not come with any special features. However, some characteristics make it a purchase-worthy vehicle.

This article lists five reasons why you should get the Benefactor LM87 in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why you should get the Benefactor LM87 in GTA Online

1) It is currently on a discount

A screenshot of the LM87 in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Benefactor LM87 is one of the costliest vehicles in GTA Online with a fixed price tag of $2,915,000. The high price tag often discourages rookie players from getting the vehicle. However, you can now buy it at a solid 40% discount.

Keep in mind that it is a limited-time offer and is only available until the next GTA Online weekly update, which is likely to arrive on June 6, 2024. Therefore, if you were planning to get the Benefactor LM87 vehicle, you should do it ASAP before the offer expires.

2) Fastest Benefactor car in GTA Online

Rockstar Games currently offers 27 Benefactor cars and the LM87 is the fastest car in GTA Online from this brand. While its basic top speed is only 101.19 mph or 162.85 km/h, after full customizations, you can push its speed limit to 128.50 mph or 206.80 km/h (as per YouTuber Broughy1322).

It is also worth noting that the Benefactor LM87 is the eighth fastest supercar in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, discounting the HSW cars. You can easily beat other popular supercars such as Overflod Entity XXR, Truffade Nero Custom, Dewbauchee Champion, and many more.

3) Great customizations

The Benefactor LM87 comes with some of the best customizations compared to other race cars in GTA Online. Although it does not have Imani Tech, Benny’s Upgrades, or HSW Performance Upgrades, the Los Santos Customs garage offers the following amount of mods:

27 spoilers

11 exhausts

11 liveries

8 hoods

5 sun strips

3 grilles, and many more

The car comes with a standard spoiler from the company. However, you have multiple options to change its looks. While some of the customizations are for decorative purposes only, others directly or indirectly affect the car’s performance output.

4) Good for entry-level drifting

Drifting can be tough, especially if you are new to this sport. While Rockstar Games offers some of the best drift cars in GTA 5 Online, they may feel overwhelming for new drifters. In such cases, you can use the Benefactor LM87 to learn some entry-level drifting skills, also known as power sliding in the community.

Since the Benefactor LM87 is a race car, it has a good grip on the road, preventing you from going out of control while sliding. You can practice power sliding on curved roads on the map and gradually upgrade to the proper drift cars.

5) A unique-looking car

A custom-built LM87 in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via GTABase/BoozeCom)

Every car is unique in GTA Online, but the Benefactor LM87 has its own signature look that can turn heads on the road. While the base of the car is flat, the top is oval-shaped with a round cockpit.

The LM87 is based on the real-life Sauber Mercedes C9 and Mercedes-Benz C11. If you prefer driving super fun cars in GTA Online, then you must try the LM87 for a fun experience.

