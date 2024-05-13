5 reasons why GTA 2 deserves a 3D remake after GTA 6

GTA 2, being one of Rockstar Games' earliest titles from 1999 often gets overlooked by modern players due to dated graphics, and not many people have had the opportunity to enjoy it. This can be fixed by creating a 3D game remake after the studio rolls out GTA 6.

There are many reasons why the game deserves a second chance. Since the studio has been making several remakes recently, it is logical to offer the same treatment to GTA 2 as well.

This article outlines five reasons why the game should receive a 3D remake after the developer is done with GTA 6.

5 reasons why GTA 2 should get a 3D remake after GTA 6 rolls out

1) Other games have already received a remake

Since Rockstar Games is on a spree of remaking its older titles like GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City, it only makes sense for them to roll out a 3D remake of GTA 2. As one of the oldest titles, it deserves greater recognition in the community.

The recent Netflix GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition received great reactions from fans which further cements the fact that GTA 2 could also provide similar results if the developer puts enough time and effort into the game.

2) A remake would allow more players to know the story

GTA 2 was a good game by many measures. It managed to deliver a thrilling plot despite the top-down POV and the limited resources. Therefore, a 3D remake would allow new players to explore the world of the game and test out all the cool features that Rockstar Games desired to display.

A 3D remake would also remove most of the constraints the studio had at the time when GTA 2 was made. This means it can go full throttle with the remake and add more interesting features to make the original title even better.

3) Give players more to explore after GTA 6

Once GTA 6 rolls out, players will have their hands full with new content. A GTA 2 3D remaster would be a welcome addition once the initial hype settles and the community craves more. It would be the perfect time for the studio to roll out the new version of the classic game.

It would be a great opportunity for the community to explore a game they haven't before. Players would also have the chance to experience a classic title and compare it to the more recent releases to get a complete history of the saga.

4) Add improved multiplayer experience

While GTA 2 offered a multiplayer mode, it could use an improvement. The current summer GTA Online update has an array of content that makes the multiplayer mode quite enjoyable. A 3D remake of GTA 2 could work on improving the multiplayer aspect of the game.

This can be achieved by adding more multiplayer modes for players to enjoy and enhancing the existing ones. Doing so would bring a breath of fresh air to the game further increasing its longevity.

5) The studio will have a lot of free time

Rolling out a GTA 2 3D remake after GTA 6 could work out quite well for the studio. This is mainly because GTA 6 is one of Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects and allocating their resources to improve the game in any way would bring it to fruition.

Once GTA 6 is released, the studio can focus on optimizing and enhancing it.It would be the perfect time for the developers to work on a 3D remake of an older game to utilize their time and present the community with something exciting.

FAQs about Grand Theft Auto 2

When did Grand Theft Auto 2 roll out?

The game rolled out on October 22, 1999.

What platforms is the game available on?

Grand Theft Auto 2 can be played on PlayStation, Windows, Dreamcast, and Game Boy Color.

