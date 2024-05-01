5 things we shouldn't expect from GTA 6

Fans want to see many improvements in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, but there are also some things that you shouldn't expect from GTA 6. These are features or gameplay quirks that simply can't be added to a Grand Theft Auto title or something that Rockstar Games is highly unlikely to add. Some of these were rumored to be in the upcoming game, while others are things that fans want but are quite far-fetched.

With that in mind, here's a list of things that you shouldn't expect from GTA 6, as they don't make any sense.

5 things not to expect from GTA 6

1) Real-life cars

There aren't any real-life cars in the Grand Theft Auto series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has been using fictional vehicles in almost all of their titles, and since the introduction of the HD Universe, they've created fictional brands and models based on real-life vehicles. Even their car racing series, Midnight Club, has been using these same brands, so they have quite an established lore behind them at this point.

As such, using real-life vehicles wouldn't make much sense in the upcoming game. Besides, adding real cars would require licensing from their respective manufacturer, which would become extremely costly if all cars were to be made real. In light of all this, real vehicles are something that you shouldn't expect from GTA 6.

2) 80s setting

The Vice City games oozes 80s vibes (Image via Rockstar Games)

By now, it should've been made clear that Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the modern day. If the leaks didn't make it obvious, the trailer made it official. However, some fans might still be hoping that there will be some flashbacks to the past where you get to see Vice City in its heyday.

Despite how nostalgic the 80s seem and how perfectly it ties to the setting of the game, Grand Theft Auto 6 is highly unlikely to take you back. So this is something you shouldn't expect from GTA 6 as well, but if you're eager to experience the 80s Miami setting, you can replay GTA Vice City before GTA 6.

3) Hurricanes

The trailer didn't show any hurricanes in Leonida (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to some rumors on the internet, GTA 6 was supposed to feature adverse weather like hurricanes, but this was canceled. Even if this rumor isn't true, this feature is unlikely to be added to the game. This is because Rockstar would've showcased such a unique feature in their first trailer itself.

As of this writing, we've seen a lot of what Leonida has to offer, and adverse weather like hurricanes wasn't in it. Hurricanes are common in Florida, and in a trailer that highlights a lot of what Florida is renowned for, hurricanes weren't anywhere to be found. This is why hurricanes are another thing that fans shouldn't expect from GTA 6.

4) Co-op mode in campaign

Grand Theft Auto has always been a single-player game series, with a few exceptions. For instance, GTA San Andreas had a co-op game mode, but this was severely limited as you could only explore the world in free roam and play rampages. The players also had to remain close to each other.

Meanwhile, GTA Online, which is the multiplayer counterpart to Grand Theft Auto 5, has co-op game modes, but it doesn't allow you to play the single-player campaign in co-op. As such, a co-op campaign is something that players shouldn't expect from GTA 6.

5) Children

The Grand Theft Auto series has always been intended for mature audiences, and the themes of the games themselves reflect this. There are some extremely brutal moments in the GTA series, and the games often showcase the seedy criminal underworld. As such, adding children to a Grand Theft Auto title would take Rockstar to a whole new level of controversy that they're likely to avoid.

Despite children having appeared in GTA games before, like the infant child of Louise Cassidy-Williams, they don't appear in the actual gameplay. Some believe the trailer showcased children in it, but this is false as well. This is why children are also on the list of things you shouldn't expect from GTA 6.

