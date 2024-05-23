5 things you might've missed in GTA Online Dewbauchee update's trailer

Rockstar Games recently uploaded a trailer for the GTA Online Dewbauchee update, which is the theme for the currently active weekly update. It has a runtime of just 23 seconds but features some cool visuals of cars in high-speed action and animation of the Dewbauchee logo. The video isn't as full of content as the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, but it is still interesting.

However, the quick shots might have resulted in viewers missing some things that were featured in it. This article looks at five things you might have missed in the GTA Online Dewbauchee update trailer.

Misfire Games and 4 other things you might have missed in the GTA Online Dewbauchee update trailer

1) Vagner silhouette

The Vagner's silhouette in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dewbauchee Vagner is perhaps the most futuristic-looking car designed by this Grand Theft Auto manufacturer. Its hood and front end have a very distinct shape, likely based on the real-life Aston Martin Valkyrie.

However, viewers might have failed to recognize the vehicle's silhouette in the initial few seconds of the latest Dewbauchee-themed GTA Online weekly update trailer, particularly due to the dim lighting and a quick switch to the next shot.

2) Removed Dewbauchee Massacro

The Massacro in the GTA Online Dewbauchee update trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many cars were removed from GTA Online in June 2023, including the Dewbauchee Massacro. It cost only $275,000 but came up with impressive top speed to aid players during missions and races.

Interestingly, the Massacro has been featured in the GTA Online Dewbauchee update trailer but is easy to miss since it is shown briefly along with several other cars from this brand.

Notably, the car has been added back to the game for this week and is available at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. It can be easily afforded by selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

3) Removed Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

the Rapid GT Classic with the Globe Oil livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is another removed car featured in the GTA Online Dewbauchee update trailer. It is shown racing with the Dewbauchee Vagner in the latter half of the video and can be a little difficult to identify since it is only shown from its rear and side.

However, the Globe Oil livery gives the Rapid GT Classic's identity away. It can be applied for just $25,080. This car is also back in the game this week and, although it isn't available for free like the Podium Vehicle of the week, it can be bought at a generous 30% discount.

4) Misfire Games

Misfire Games logo on the arm and chest (Image via Rockstar Games)

Misfire Games is a video game developer in the Grand Theft Auto universe. Its logo appears in the GTA Online Dewbauchee update trailer. However, it is featured briefly in a racing suit, and some viewers might have missed it.

Misfire Games is responsible for the Righteous Slaughter video game franchise in the GTA series which seems to be Rockstar Games' iteration of the real-life Call of Duty franchise.

What's interesting is that a partly-concealed Righteous Slaughter logo was seen on a T-shirt in the GTA 6 trailer. Fans expect more information on this upcoming title during the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

5) Shark Card logo on the Dewbauchee Champion

The Shark Card logo on the Champion's hood (Image via Rockstar Games)

Shark Cards are GTA Online's version of microtransactions and are highly disliked by a large portion of the title's community. Nevertheless, its branding can be seen briefly in the GTA Online Dewbauchee update trailer on the hood of the Supercar, Dewbauchee Champion.

This part of the car's Pisswasser Racecar livery can be applied for just $22,800. The car is available on Legendary Motorsport for $3,750,000 and has a $2,812,500 Trade Price. Grinding GTA Online weekly bonuses and jobs like heists and business missions should help you afford it.

